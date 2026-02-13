'Yellowstone' Universe Mystery Explodes, Involves Country Music Superstar

Is Riley Green joining the "Yellowstone" universe?

The "Yellowstone" universe, created by Taylor Sheridan, is rapidly expanding as it continues to print money for everyone involved.

The next spin-off to premiere is "Marshals." The highly-anticipated CBS show focuses on Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) journey after the conclusion of the original saga.

It premieres March 1st, and fans are already buzzing. Now, it appears a bit of a mystery might be developing.

Is Riley Green Appearing On 'Marshals'?

Whiskey Riff posted an article this week noting an observation that seems to be gaining some traction online.

Green, a country music superstar, appears to be in the trailer for the series that was released a couple of weeks ago.

And the reason it seems to only be gaining traction now is due to the fact that if you blink, you'll miss it. It's right at the 1:39 mark in the trailer below.

Give it a watch, and decide for yourself.

Either that's Riley Green or the country singer has a doppelgänger who was cast in "Marshals." The mustache gives it away. If I was a CIA analyst doing a confidence assessment (I don't work for the CIA, for the record), I would put it at north of 95%.

It also wouldn't be the biggest surprise if Green did manage to secure a role on "Marshals." He indicated back in 2025 that he was attempting to break into acting.

Green also wouldn't be the first country music star to appear in the world created by Taylor Sheridan. Lainey Wilson, famously, appeared in "Yellowstone," and has left the door open to appear in the spin-offs.

Is Green the next singer to get in on the fun? Judging from the fraction of a second in the trailer being analyzed like the Zapruder film, I'd say the answer is yes.

Make sure to check out "Marshals" starting March 1st on CBS, and hit me with all your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.