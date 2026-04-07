'Yellowstone' Fans Brutally Destroy New Spinoff, Unleash Ruthless Insults

Six episodes are currently out for the "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals."

"Marshals" continues to get obliterated by "Yellowstone" fans.

The "Yellowstone" spinoff focused on Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) had a massive amount of hype surrounding it ahead of it's premiere at the start of March.

It's fairly easy to understand why. Kayce is one of the most famous characters in the universe created by Taylor Sheridan.

Add in the fact it focuses on him joining the U.S. Marshals after the events of "Yellowstone," and there were a lot of obvious green flags.

Unfortunately, fans continue to shred it.

"Yellowstone" fans continue to criticize 'Marshals'

I hopped on Reddit this morning to see what the chatter is after several episodes have aired on CBS. Has the reception gotten warmer after a cold start?

No.

"Yellowstone" fans are roasting the show in absolutely hilarious and ruthless fashion. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Yea I have a theory that the only reason Luke Grimes agreed to do it was because he moved to Montana and wanted to work close to home lol

You are watching this show with the exact wrong mindset. Marshals is a gold mine of bad acting, silly stories and hilariously bad law enforcement tactics. I can’t wait to see how each episode tops the next. Bonus points for legacy character mentions. It’s my favorite show to look forward to each week. Luke is a fine enough actor, but the rest of the cast makes him look like a seasoned thespian.

I like the implication that you can just join the Marshals off the street if you know someone. I’ve seen agents within the same series jump between agencies, or local LEOs work on a task force with feds, but never a local rancher deputized and just part of the team. Hilarious

Don’t expect too much from NCIS Billings and you won’t be too disappointed

Maybe unpopular but definitely overly dramatic

I get Team America: World Police vibes from the Marshal's HQ! I keep expecting the female characters to start go-go dancing to Magic Carpet Ride

They really need to push the envelope and turn it into a comedy.

I was so hopeful for this one I really want to like it but I had to turn it off half way thru

Very soap opera-ish. My husband pointed out it is on CBS. Very programmatic, with the exception of the last episode, a problem that gets solved by the end of the episode...

Embrace how comically bad it is. I love how Casey is supposed to be the heartthrob and he’s not even in shape.

I agree watched the first three episodes with my wife, told her no more.

Took me only 2 episodes and I was done.

Yeah, it's pretty bad.

Seems so lackluster

We keep starting the episode and losing interest half way. 3 episodes running

We too were fans of the first few seasons of Yellowstone and loved the prequels. We watched one episode of Marshalls and stopped. It did not cut it for us.

The dialogue is so bad its a shame.

Yeah this is the worst TS show. I like them all but not this one. Kayce Dutton as Machiavellian anti-hero protagonist with a badge that everyone makes excuses for is not interesting or compelling in any way. This kind of character is becoming such a ubiquitous trope that it borders on self parody.

There are two major issues with "Marshals." First, Taylor Sheridan is seemingly only involved in name only. You don't get the Sheridan magic without him actually being heavily involved. You can't replicate the formula without him.

That should be obvious to everyone paying attention. Second, the show is on CBS, and as I've previously pointed out, broadcast TV will never have the same edge and grit as streaming due to content restrictions.

It's just reality, and that means the quality is going to be at a lower level from the baseline setting. It's simply unavoidable.

Hopefully, this serves a lesson moving forward that nothing in the "Yellowstone" universe should be on regular broadcast TV. Put it on streaming so it can reach its full potential.

What do you think about "Marshals"? Criticism fair or too much? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.