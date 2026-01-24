Epic Preview Released For Violent 'Yellowstone' Spinoff, Fans Will Go Crazy: WATCH

The full trailer for "Marshals" has arrived, and it's a shot straight to the heart.

Basic info:

Network: CBS

Plot: With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

Cast: Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill and Arielle Kebbel

Premiere date: March 1, 2026

Source material: Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone."

Full "Marshals" Preview Released

CBS has released a few short promos for "Marshals," but fans haven't had a full trailer for what's coming in the show starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton.

That changed on Friday when the first full preview was released. As expected, it looks like it will be a dark, gritty and violent drama.

That's exactly what fans were hoping for, and they're going to get it. Check out the preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how epic does this "Yellowstone" spinoff look? Grimes killed it in the original series as the youngest Dutton son, and it looks like he's ready to do it again now with his own standalone series.

Feed us the drama and chaos. It's what people are desperate for. Hearing Rainwater say, "My home has become a beacon for the devil" took me right back to the first season of "Yellowstone."

Also, did we finally spot Monica at the 1:50 mark in the trailer? Whether Kelsey Asbille is involved in the show and reprising her role has been shrouded in secrecy. It certainly looked like Kayce was with a woman resembling Monica.

Something certainly worth monitoring as we close in on the premiere.

You can catch the start of "Marshals" on March 1st on CBS. We'll certainly have plenty of coverage here at OutKick, and make sure to hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.