'Yellowstone' Spinoff Star Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Why New Show Is Terrible

"Marshals" stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, but the "Yellowstone" spinoff hasn't landed well with many fans.

A star on the "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals" perfectly summed up how little Taylor Sheridan is involved with the show.

The spinoff airing on CBS had tons of hype and high expectations prior to its premiere at the start of March.

It's hard to argue that it's been anything other than a total letdown. Fans are piling on the show, and there's no question it doesn't have the edge and grit that made "Yellowstone" and the prequels feel great.

"Marshals" feels like regular broadcast TV, and that's not at all what the Dutton world is known for.

"Marshals" star reveals she's never met Taylor Sheridan.

Part of the issue that I've talked about at length when it comes to "Marshals" is the lack of involvement from Taylor Sheridan. He's pretty much involved in name only so that CBS can promote the series as a Sheridan product. That's where the involvement more or less begins and ends.

Think I'm joking?

Star Arielle Kebble recently revealed to PEOPLE that she's never even met the man responsible for building the universe she now works in.

"It's funny. I was talking with some of the cast of his other shows, and at least in my experience, Taylor's like the man behind the curtain. No one ever sees him. The man is busy. So I actually have not met him," Kebbel explained to PEOPLE.

Now, contrast Kebbel never even meeting Sheridan to his overwhelming and heavy involvement with "Yellowstone," the prequels, "The Madison and "Landman."

As Kurt Russell recently noted, Sheridan's control of the scripts and writing is absolute. Things are finalized and done once it reaches the actors when he's directly involved.

Meanwhile, arguably the second-biggest star of "Marshals" has never even met the man. At this point, it's not surprising at all that "Marshals" doesn't feel anything like the rest of the "Yellowstone" universe.

I've said it before and I'll say it again. You can't get the magic of Taylor Sheridan…..without him actually being involved.

That should be obvious, but I guess not!

Think fans are being too harsh? Not harsh enough? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.