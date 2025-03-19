Married Teacher Accused Of Crimes Involving Group Sex & 'Scream' Masks

A married former Indiana teacher has been accused by police of having group sex with three teenage boys while making them wear masks from the movie Scream.

Brittany Fortinberry, 31, was already facing several charges for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old boy, according to WTHR, when more alleged victims came forward.

Prosecutors have now reportedly filed a motion to add several more counts after five more alleged victims, including the three involved in the group sex, reported sexual misconduct at the hands of the former teacher.

WTHR reports that Fortinberry worked as a substitute for Martinsville schools before being fired on January 9, 2024. She also worked at Eminence High School until August 23, 2024, where she taught several of the alleged victims.

Court documents claim that she would allegedly give the teens drugs before having sex with them. She is also accused of spending hundreds of dollars buying gifts and paying for photos of their genitals.

Former teacher Brittany Fortinberry has more charges filed against her after more victims came forward

Fortinberry allegedly spent $600 on the teens that she is accused of having group sex with. She made them wear the Ghostface mask from the movie Scream and threatened to kill herself if they told anyone.

The teens all say that she sent them nude photos and explicit videos on Snapchat. One said, reports FOX 59, that she sent him images of sex toys and a stripper pole. A search warrant conducted at the Fortinberry home found a stripper pole and sex toys.

The former teacher is accused of doing all of this while being married. How did that work, you ask? Well, according to one of the parents of the teens, her husband, Nicholas Fortinberry, knew all about it.

Not only did he know about it, the parent told police that he "threatened to slaughter (the teen) in front of her if he came forward." He's been charged with intimidation and failure to report.

In addition to filing a motion to add 10 counts of child molestation, eight counts of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, prosecutors filed to increase Brittany Fortinberry's bond from $20,000 to $150,000.