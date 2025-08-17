Is This Married Doctor An A**hole For Bringing His Work Home & Giving His Friend's Wife A Free Boob Exam?

A doctor's wife’s jealousy over his career as a plastic surgeon may spell the end of their marriage.

A doctor who has been with his wife for 17 years is contemplating calling it quits because of her increasing insecurities about what he does for a living.

He's not just any doctor, he's a plastic surgeon who does breast reconstructive surgery. The two, now 35 and 37, met during the doctor's first year in college.

He didn’t get into his line of work to look at boobs all day. His interest in the field started when his mother died of breast cancer when he was 14.

His wife knew this, but it did keep her from making comments about not liking the fact that he saw other women when he was "an OB while studying for general surgery."

Things got even worse when his residency doing breasts started a few years ago. The doctor explained on Reddit, "I've had to constantly come home and have her complain to me about oh did you see someone who looks better than me?"

"Or I bet you like the other women. Or how many did you flirt with today... and I've always just kind of dealt with it but my friends have always told me I need to shut it down and I've tried."

As you can imagine, this makes it tough for him to focus on his job. When he's performing an exam, all he can think about is what his wife would say. An effective strategy on his wife's part, it turns out.

"I told her a million times first of all it's extremely unprofessional if I'm doing this flirting as she says and second of all it's just not worth my career or my marriage to be screwing around at work. I got too much stuff to do." he continued.

An unscheduled boob exam at a party made this doctor's insecurities much worse

That's right. He can, as a professional, look at boobs all day long and still be a great husband. And while he wouldn’t be thrilled if the tables were turned and her job was to stare at parts of the male anatomy, he's had enough.

It all came to a head at a party they were having at their house. The swimming pool was open for business, the ATVs were buzzing around, and the doctor, who is just trying to be great at what he does, brought some work home with him.

He didn’t mean to. One of his friend's wives asked him if he "could look at her nipple because she has a bump on it."

These aren’t acquaintances. This is a buddy he's known for 20 years and his wife that he's known for probably 10 years now. They're practically family. Not to the doctor's wife they're not.

"My wife lost it and I had to hear about it for 2 days," he said. "My buddy has apologized profusely to me about it. And I just don't want to put up this kind of stress over stupid stuff."

Is he doomed here? Is it time to call it quits or is he an asshole? I don’t really understand the problem here. He's a medical professional and was asked to put his medical expertise to good use.

Why go to medical school for all those years and become a doctor if you can't give your friend's wife's boobs an exam at a party? A party, I'd like to remind everyone, was at his house. I don’t know, maybe it's the doctor and me who are missing something here.