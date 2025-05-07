Married Couple Gets A Little Too Frisky For A Florida Bar, Caused A Disturbance & Ended Up Being Arrested

A married couple proved over the weekend that there is such a thing as getting too frisky for a Florida bar. Their Sunday evening included an unexpected trip to jail for allegedly engaging in lewd activity.

One person's lewd act is another's form of romance, but we're not here to argue over the technical terms or split hairs. We're just taking a look at what went down and what the result of that ended up being.

According to the police, reports The Smoking Gun, 29-year-old Ryan Cook and his lovely wife, 27-year-old Kimberley Morey, were enjoying a Sunday evening in downtown St. Petersburg at the Where's Jubes bar prior to the arrest.

They were out in the bar's sidewalk café when a witness says that Cook placed his hand up his wife's dress and touched her private parts while sitting at a table at the bar. The police report doesn’t state how, but says that this "caused a disturbance."

The conduct between the married couple was considered "disorderly" and "sexual," which the police say "constituted a breach of peace" and led to charges against Cook.

A Florida couple that gets arrested together, stays together

Morey was hit with similar charges for "allowing her husband to place his hand up her dress and touch her private parts."

The hater of romance who said they witnessed the couple engage in the alleged disturbance-causing behavior wasn't identified.

In addition to the charges of disorderly conduct, the two were also charged with possession of an open container, which TSG reports were bottles of Captain Morgan rum.

The couple appeared in court on Monday, pleaded no contest to the charges, were handed fines of about $500 each, and were then sent on their way.

How can you not love Florida? It's a great state with great people who, from time to time, get a little wild and break a few rules.