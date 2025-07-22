Marriage Proposal Goes Viral Thanks To Woman Who Jumped On Stripper Pole Nearby

Some are going to come away from this and say that marriage proposals need more women dancing on stripper poles. That's not my intention here, but if you're one of them, I'm not going to judge.

I don’t know if the lucky young lady you're proposing to would be onboard with having a woman hop on a pole in lingerie and heels while you're asking her to spend the rest of her life with you, but what do I know?

If she wants a memorable proposal, she'll have a hard time arguing that a stripper pole nearby isn’t going to make it memorable. It could be worse; the proposal could go horribly wrong. It happens.

There are dropped rings, a lack of effort put into the proposal, and even the realization that the person proposing isn’t the man of her dreams. None of that took place here.

The plan was perfect. The spot was amazing. She said yes. There just so happened to be a stripper pole setup not too far away from where the proposal took place.

The woman and her stripper pole took a memorable marriage proposal to another level

The woman wasn't bothering anyone. She was trying to capture her own moment. The pole was up, and she had a photographer making sure she captured her own memories.

It turned the marriage proposal into your boring run-of-the-mill proposal video into one that went viral. A pole, 6-inch platform heels, and lingerie tend to do that.

The lucky lady who now has a proposal she'll never forget posted the video for millions to see on TikTok with the caption, "we’re still cackling about this."

It's quite a scene of love for one another and of the stripper game all taking place at the scenic Wipeout Beach in San Diego. If they don't track that woman down and have her perform at their wedding, they're missing out on a golden opportunity.