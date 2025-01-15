AWKWARD: Senators Accused Of Being Drunks Who Cheat On Their Wives

Want to see what happens when politics go from zero to 100?

Buckle up because I have an awesome video for you.

Pete Hegseth had his confirmation hearing Tuesday to be America's next Secretary of Defense, and it was a circus from the Democrat side.

Instead of focusing on major national security concerns like China, needing to modernize our nuclear arsenal, expand our naval capabilities and addressing low recruitment, Democrats spent time asking bizarre questions about drinking and sex.

That was until Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin silenced them all.

Senator Markwayne Mullin calls out Senate colleagues for being drunk adulters.

It was all fun and games for the liberals until Mullin got his turn to speak, and he had one point to make:

Senators love showing up to work blasted and several cheat on their wives.

Without further ado, smash the play button on the video below, and watch Mullin put on a masterclass in destroying hypocrisy.

Good for Mullin for speaking up and pointing out the obvious: These people aren't angels living perfect lives (spoiler: it's every bit as bad in the media, if not worse).

The amount of degenerate behavior I have *PERSONALLY* witnessed (but never partook in during my younger years because my mom might read this) involving members of the government would be enough to fill a book.

Whether it's hitting the bottle too hard or getting a bit too handsy, nothing shocks me at this point after more than a decade in the hellhole that is our nation's capital.

For members of Congress to complain about alleged drinking and infidelity is rich. There's not an event in D.C. with members of Congress that doesn't have an open bar, and the idea that members of Congress are faithful is comical. There might not be any easier place to get drunk and cheat than Washington, D.C.

I'm not saying that as a positive! I'm saying it because it's reality. That's why you shouldn't put much stock into what these clowns say - both parties, included.

They want to judge someone for their behavior? Give me a break. There are no buildings full of more hypocrites on the planet than the buildings Congress works in.

Sometimes you just have to let a man cook, and that's what Mullin did here. Now, please excuse me because I actually have wings with the boys tonight on Capitol Hill, and I should probably start mentally preparing to walk through the jungle that is D.C. staffers and loose morals. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.