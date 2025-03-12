Mark Zuckerberg Caught On Camera Being An Ultimate Bro In Las Vegas: WATCH

Mark Zuckerberg appeared to enjoy his time in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The META/Facebook founder is one of the richest men on the planet with an estimated net worth of $200 billion.

He's certainly come a long way from creating Facemash to compare women while at Harvard. Now, he's a tech giant with more money than he could ever spend, and Zuck has also dived head first into the MMA world.

Mark Zuckerberg hits the tables in Las Vegas.

Mark Zuckerberg was in Las Vegas over the weekend for UFC 313, and he took some time out of his rest and relaxation to hit the poker tables at the Wynn.

For those of you who don't know, the Wynn is by far the nicest hotel in Las Vegas. I've gambled there only once (you can read about my 2024 trip here), and it's an incredibly nice experience. You get what you pay for in Sin City, and it doesn't get fancier than the Wynn.

It's luxury at its finest, and Zuckerberg soaked it all up while at a poker table. Check out the neat footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Imagine walking into the high limit room at Wynn or a private poker parlor and seeing Mark Zuckerberg sitting at a table. Was anyone allowed to take a seat or did his security detail lock it down?

I hope it's the former because that would create some great content. My only criticism is that he appears to be drinking sparkling water.

Who drinks sparkling water while at the tables in Las Vegas? The Wynn has the best drink service in Las Vegas.

You might as well take advantage of it with a fancy cocktail or an iced down beer. Sparkling water? Hard pass, but I guess there are different strokes for different folks.

Also, check out the vibe in the photo below. Aura is off the charts compared to where it was just a few years ago for Zuck.

Finally, the video below will remain the coolest thing Zuckerberg has ever done. Yes, even cooler than inventing Facebook.

The man was ripping on a wakeboard with an American flag and Coors Banquet tallboy. That's the kind of energy that put a man on the moon.

I might have to extend Zuckerberg an invite for my next Vegas trip. Although, we'll have to have a serious talk about scaling the budget back as I'm fairly confident his pockets are deeper than mine. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.