Mark Zuckerberg Gives Neighbors Noise-Cancelling Headphones To Apologize For Construction Chaos

I'm sure the neighbors were thrilled by this gesture...

There are a lot of annoying things your neighbor can do, whether it's putting out their Halloween decorations way too early or using a pooper-scooper to fling dog feces over the fence and into your yard like some kind of foul-smelling lacrosse ball.

But is anything more frustrating than non-stop loud construction?

Maybe the dog poo thing, but probably not.

Facebook founder and unconfirmed cybernetic lifeform Mark Zuckerberg is building a compound of sorts in a primo Palo Alto neighborhood, and while it's been a serious pain for a lot of neighbors, he reportedly sent them all something to help them deal with the incessant construction sounds.

Noise-cancelling headphones.

According to a report from The New York Times earlier this month, Zuckerberg has been buying up properties in Palo Alto's Crescent Park neighborhood. He has dropped $110 million on 11 houses in the neighborhood and even has plans to build a school for his kids.

With these plans has come a ton of surveillance, but also a ton of construction.

As an apology for this, Zuck, to his credit, has tried to butter up his neighbors with wine, doughnuts, and the aforementioned noise-canceling headphones.

That's nice, but if you've ever had construction happening near you, you need more than those headphones to be at peace.

I used to live in an apartment behind which they were building a new development, and the construction used to rattle my entire building. There isn't a pair of headphones known to man that can cancel enough of the noise to make that not annoying.

Those gifts aren't going to win over all of the neighbors, many of whom aren't happy with the way Zuckerberg has come in and snatched up properties.

He's tough to turn down, though. He reportedly offered some homeowners double or even triple what their home was worth to sell to him.