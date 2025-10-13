Mark Ruffalo Thinks We Have Too Many Billionaires, Socialism Is The Answer

Stop me if you've heard this before, but an out-of-touch movie star with an eight-figure bank account is extolling the virtues of socialism.

Our latest Hollywood leftist du jour is a familiar face when it comes to parroting communist talking points, as Mark Ruffalo hopped on Rainn Wilson's podcast, Soul Boom, and started whining about capitalism.

This video is just more proof these people are truly mentally deranged, because even the most surface-level Marvel fan can identify that Ruffalo is literally playing his Bruce Banner character in this clip while trying to sound intelligent.

Hey, Mark! Just because you played a scientist in a comic book movie doesn't mean you are one in real life, but I digress.

Isn't it funny how all of these phony Hollywood leftists are always bitching about billionaires?

It's never millionaires or even hundred-millionaires, and you know why?

Because that would require them to come after their own.

"Oh, it's not my fault America is a capitalist hellhole, it's those dirty billionaires who fund all my movies and establish the studios I film in."

Speaking of capitalism, doesn't this guy realize capitalism is the very system he got insanely wealthy off of?

I hate to break it to him, but they aren't giving out eight-figure paychecks to movie stars in communist regimes, and even if they do, I doubt Ruffalo would make the cut.

I love Wilson coming off the top rope with his e. pluribis unum comment.

Dwight, my friend, that motto refers to the 13 colonies joining together to form our nation, not a bunch of billionaires handing their property over to the government.

The only thing evil about capitalism is the fact that it allows slop fests like Wilson's podcast to make him more money than a lot of us will see in our entire lifetime.

Perhaps these two would like to donate the earnings from their next projects to some affordable housing, but even that is better than socialism, because they aren't being forced to do so through government coercion.

It's all so tiresome.

Wake me up when a celebrity says something positive about America, capitalism or Donald Trump.

If that's the case, I should be able to fit a nice, long nap in for the time being.