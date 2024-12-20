Mark Cuban Narrated Indiana CFP Hype Video Is Being Called A Snoozer & 'Lame'

Just weeks after his horse in the 2024 Presidential election lost big time, Mark Cuban is hitching a ride with Indiana in the College Football Playoff and fans aren't happy.

Cuban, an IU graduate, famously told the world how great Kamala Harris was and how they should vote for her.

Then Mark lost BIG.

Now, he's narrating the hype video for Friday night's Indiana-Notre Dame showdown in South Bend. The reactions are priceless.

"This is a Ball State quality video. I expected more," a Notre Dame fan shot back.

"Mark Cuban narrating?? What should have been strong has now been destroyed by Cuban’s weak voice. Looks pretty soft now…" another fan tweeted.

It couldn't be that bad, right? Let's take a look:

Let's face it, that video isn't winning any Emmys.

Listen to the end of the video. It sounds like they had to edit Cuban after he utters "Indiana." Maddow Mark's audio cuts out and that's it. Dunzo. Cliffhanger. Did Mark have more to say there?

If you bet based off hype videos, you have to like Notre Dame in the snow and -7.5 in this spot.

"Mark Cuban narrating? IU about to get their ass stomped," a guy named Fire Chris Ballard wrote.

Why is Mark Cuban narrating Indiana CFP hype videos?

Mark's invested in at least one company that is working with Indiana's NIL department to pay college football players. If you hate billionaires and very rich millionaires narrating hype videos, you might as well get used to it.

These guys run the programs now.

"He [head coach Curt Cignetti] has come in and done what he said he would do," uban told CBS in October.

When you pretty much hold the keys to the program with your money, you get to narrate the hype videos.

"Could have gotten someone better than Rachel Maddow to narrate," another Cuban hater tweeted.

That's true, but money talks.

Here's the Notre Dame CFP hype video: