Marines Release Epic Recruiting Ad, Will Terrify America's Enemies: WATCH

The United States Marines have one goal:

Kick the ass of any enemy that threatens the United States.

The Marines are easily the most under-appreciated branch of the military, and it's a shame. The Army, Navy and Air Force seem to get all the praise.

Yet, nobody does more with less than Marines. The branch is made of people who want nothing more than to get after it, and it's that spirit that makes the Marines so special.

Marines release awesome new recruitment ad.

The military is on a hell of a roll recently after smashing Iran's nuclear facilities, and when momentum is high, you keep pressing forward.

That now includes an absolutely epic recruiting ad for the Marines titled, "Striking Fear in Our Enemies."

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's honestly hilarious there are people walking this planet with functioning brains who think there's any other military that comes close to matching ours.

We have non-SOF conventional units that would boat race special operations units from other countries. Our SOF units will absolutely obliterate any other SOF unit on the planet. I asked a former SEAL Team 6 member what would happen if they faced an elite Tier One unit from a different country other than members of Five Eyes, and he said none of the opposing guys would come off target alive.

Sounds about right. The only Tier One units that are close are the 22 SAS, SBS, JTF 2, Australian SAS and perhaps Polish GROM. They're still behind our units, but the gap isn't as large.

As for the Marines, good luck finding any unit on the planet in a different country with better expertise in maritime warfare. It doesn't exist, and as Americans, we should all be insanely grateful the Marines exist doing the job they do so well.

What do you think about the Marines? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.