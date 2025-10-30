Military Drops Awesome Video Of Marines In Training As Drug War Rages: WATCH

The Marines play a significant role in the military build up in the Caribbean.

The United States military continues to release awesome video footage as the build up in the Caribbean continues.

The U.S. military, on the orders of President Donald Trump, is amassing major forces in the region to strike drug cartel targets.

However, there's also a much bigger target looming on the horizon.

The regime of Nicolás Maduro.

While blowing up drug boats is certainly a great thing, you don't need stealth fighters and an aircraft carrier to do it. There's clearly a much bigger picture.

Marines practice CQB as drug war rages.

U.S. Southern Command released a video earlier in the week of members of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conducting CQB drills.

It's a great reminder of what the Marines are all about. Kicking in doors and crushing bad dudes. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The Marines aren't the only ones putting in work. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth released a video Wednesday of another drug boat being vaporized by a drone strike.

Do yourself a favor and give it a watch below.

It's amazing to me that there are bad dudes out there who still want to test the USA knowing fully well the might of our military. Yet, there are, and we'll just have to keep crushing them. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.