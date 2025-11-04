Marine Pulls Off Stunning Performance Of Classic Country Song, Reminds World Of America's Greatness: WATCH

A member of the United States Marines crushed a performance of "Family Tradition" while celebrating the organization's birthday.

The United States Marines were founded on November 10, 1775, as the Continental Marines during the Revolutionary War.

The organization has continued to dominate and destroy America's enemies ever since. No military organization does more with less than the Marines. They take great pride in being able to fight, no matter how bad the situation is.

We should all be damn grateful they're on our side.

Marine crushes Hank Williams Jr.'s "Family Tradition."

There are celebrations across the country for the Marines' 250th birthday, and that included a special party featuring country singer Ernest at the Marines Barracks in Washington, D.C. this past weekend.

In an awesome moment, Ernest brought up a Marine by the name of Jackson Perkins to sing Hank Williams Jr.'s "Family Tradition," according to Whiskey Riff.

He absolutely crushed it as the Marines in attendance went wild. You can check out the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time Perkins has stolen the show with his singing talents. He performed "In Color" with Riley Green during a show in Chicago, and, once again, knocked it out of the park.

The man is clearly incredibly skilled when it comes to music.

Prior to commissioning as an officer in the Marines, Perkins attended the Naval Academy and played on the football team for the Midshipmen.

The man serves his country, was a D1 football player and can sing country music with the best of them. If that's not an example of American greatness, then I don't know what is.

Props to Perkins for putting on a show for the people at the Marines Barracks. I've been in that area of Washington, D.C. many times over the years, and it's a cool and unique spot. Definitely check it out if you're in town, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.