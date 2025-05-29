Hero Marine Stops Plane Disaster, Takes Out Bad Guy Mid-Flight: DETAILS

Send in the Marines.

There are few people on the planet more badass than the United States Marines. The rugged military branch prides itself on doing more with less.

It's full of the toughest men and women in America. Point out a problem, and you won't have to worry about it much longer.

The Marines will simply obliterate it and move on. A bad guy on a plane learned that lesson the hard way.

Hero Marine takes out bad guy on plane.

Marine Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout was on a flight from Tokyo to Houston this past weekend when he stepped up and saved the entire plane, according to NBC News.

The grizzled and tough Marine spotted a passenger taking a backpack to a bathroom and then moved to a second bathroom. That's when red flags started popping up.

"He came out of that one and began pacing up and down the aisle, so that just threw my radar on," Armentrout told NBC News. Eventually, the suspect started looking at an exit door, and that's when the Marine veteran knew it was time to act.

The man took off towards a different door after Armentrout got up, and in the wise words of Toby Keith, it was over before it was even on.

"He grabbed a strap around the door, pulled it off, and about that time is when I took him and slammed him, put him on the ground. And then there was an older gentleman sitting on that side that woke up, and he got up and kind of helped me," Armentrout further explained to NBC News.

The suspect was eventually zip-tied and detained as the plane diverted to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The hero Marine further told NBC News, "I just knew he was up to something crazy, and at the end of the day, I was willing to take the risk of him saying 'I'm not doing anything' and then just them making him go sit back down than me allowing him to do anything that's going to put anybody at risk."

Shockingly, the man wasn't charged as of Tuesday, according to NBC News. Authorities hospitalized him for a medical incident. That could obviously change once a full investigation is done.

Trying to open a door on a plane is insanely stupid. Doing it with a seasoned Marine on the plane is borderline suicidal. The man is lucky all that happened is that he got taken down and zip-tied. Don't mess with Marines, and you won't have your day destroyed. Huge props to Armentrout for keeping the plane safe. Someone buy that man a beer, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.