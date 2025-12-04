Man's Passion For Private Sperm Donor Hobby Is Ruining His Marriage & He's Considering Choosing It Over Family

A 31-year-old man discovered his passion for helping people as a private sperm donor and isn’t going to let anything get in his way. Not even his wife and two kids.

Over the last few years of his 7-year marriage, he started to become dissatisfied with his relationship. Something was missing. He's been with his wife for 12 years now, and they fight all the time about small things.

"On paper, she's a good wife, partner and mother. She is responsible with finances, she truly loves me and our children, has never cheated on me, and she manages a lot of the family affairs like bills, grocery lists and the day to day schedule," he wrote on Reddit.

None of that is enough. He admits she's someone many would be happy to have as their partner. The fighting over the small things and his much higher sex drive, which has been a source of conflict during their marriage, leaves him wanting more.

Last year he finally figured out what had been missing. It was a calling to become a private sperm donor. A relatable passion I'm sure. He had two kids of his own, but it was time to share his genetics with others.

"I want to be able to get to know those humans one day, and see what kind of people they turned into when they become adults. It's so cool," he said.

"So I did some research, joined some forums online to advertise myself as a private known donor. I did this without my wife's knowledge or consent."

Right before his first donation to a lucky couple, his wife found out and somehow wasn’t as thrilled with his new hobby as he had been when he discovered what was missing.

The Wife Handles Bills, Kids, Life While The Husband Handles His New Hobby

Typical response, am I right? Here he is taking care of himself and discovering something that will finally make him whole, and she's crapping all over it.

Luckily, he doesn’t give up easily. He's stubborn and says he stuck to his guns. His wife, while still not thrilled by his desire to be a private sperm donor, eventually conceded.

"I've been a sperm donor for a little over a year now, and it honestly takes up a lot of my time. Time which she often tells me would be better spent on her and our children," he continued.

"However, the thrill of being able to help other people build their own families is absolutely too intoxicating."

He's a people person at the end of the day and loves that part of his hobby as much as the actual donation process. This has all turned into a drain on his family life. He's becoming more and more distant.

His private sperm donor hobby is often the source of fights with his wife. This has him at a point where he could have to choose between the families he's helping and his own. He's strongly considering ending his marriage over it.

"I feel like the benefit I'm providing to people who need help starting their own families outweighs the damage that I am causing to my own family."

Can't a man dream? Can't he follow his passion? Can't he neglect his own family to follow his heart and sell his sperm to strangers?

If he thinks answering people's prayers is worth it, and I believe he does, he's going to pursue it instead of the life of an unhappily married man keeping his sperm to himself.

Who am I to pour cold water on his passion for helping others?