Man's New Wife Goes Crazy & Accuses His Ex-Girlfriend Of Planning To Steal Him After Attending Their Wedding

A newlywed decided to get her marriage off to an interesting start. After tying the knot, instead of focusing on her honeymoon, she decided to go after her new husband’s ex-girlfriend.

Why in the world would she do such a thing? Her husband's ex made the mistake of attending their wedding after being invited. That was an apparent test or something and she failed.

The ex-girlfriend, who is 36 now and married, explained on Reddit that she dated the groom when the two were teenagers. They went their separate ways before heading off to college.

"Since college, we’ve kept in ‘Facebook familiar’ contact, where we’d wish each other happy birthday, or congratulate each other on big milestones, but have had no other contact in the 20 or so years since then," she said. "About a year ago, I saw his engagement post on his Facebook and congratulated him."

Innocent enough. There wasn’t any stalking or an attempt on either's part to rekindle their teenage relationship. A few months had passed when she heard from her now 37-year-old ex-boyfriend.

He was reaching out to catch up and let her know that he wanted to have a high school get-together at his wedding since he was tying the knot in his hometown. She accepted his invite.

She went to the wedding with her husband, reunited with her friends from high school and had what she described as a great time. It was an incredibly normal wedding, nothing out of the ordinary took place.

Unfortunately, the normalcy was short-lived. She woke up on Sunday morning to Facebook messages from her ex's new crazy wife. She said, "out of all his former girlfriends, I was the only one who failed the test."

The test was being invited to the wedding. She was apparently supposed to turn it down despite everyone being an adult. Who knew? The failed test allegation wasn’t the only one being sent her way.

The man's new wife isn't happy at all about his ex-girlfriend attending their wedding

The woman added, "She said that CLEARLY you shouldn’t attend an ex’s wedding unless you’re still hung up on them and how I must be planning to steal her new husband away."

She responded by apologizing and saying she went to the wedding to reunite with her old friends. The new bride wasn't having any of it.

"She immediately responded and again said that no sane woman, with good intentions, would ever think it was okay to attend their ex’s wedding."

It's unclear where the bride is getting this set of rules from. The woman decided to put an end to it by reaching out to her ex and apologizing to him if she had misunderstood his invitation. He was glad that she attended and apologized for his wife's messages.

Case closed, everything was wrapped up with a nice little bow on it. That was until the wife messaged her again a few hours later. After the failed test and claims that she was planning to steal her husband, the wife made a new accusation that "I was trying to manipulate her new husband to make her look crazy."

It was at this point she decided to block both her ex and his crazy new wife. No more drama coming from these two. But that wasn’t exactly true. The bride's sister started firing off messages.

"Yesterday I started getting messages from the bride's sister saying I poisoned my ex against his new wife and I should have kept the messages to myself," she continued. "I'm also being told I could have just avoided all of this by knowing I shouldn't attend my ex's wedding."

If you don’t know what's going on here, let me fill you in. Is the new wife crazy? For sure, but it's more complicated than that. Her new husband spent too much time after the wedding talking about his ex.

That flipped the crazy switch, and she's taking it out on her husband's former girlfriend. This guy should, but probably won't, because he loves the drama too much, get this marriage annulled. There's no cure for this level of crazy.