Man's Hot Ex-Girlfriend Is Setting The Classic 'Give Me Another Chance' Trap With Unsolicited Naughty Pics

A man's hot but exhausting ex-girlfriend is mounting what he calls a "charm offensive" in the name of love. They broke up right before Christmas and she's determined to give their relationship another chance.

Part of the charm offensive that has seemingly lowered his defenses are unsolicited slutty pictures. He's stuck on the fence because he knows that it's not always fun and games when they're together.

But, as he admitted to the Daily Star, "When she’s happy and we’re in each other’s arms, there’s no one to touch her. She’s loving, witty and hot."

That's how you find yourself back in a relationship that you know is going to end in disaster. Even with past issues, you know you're going to go for it.

Do you watch a good movie even when you know how it's going to end because you've seen it before? Of course, you do.

So why not give the hot ex-girlfriend you've been in an on-and-off relationship with another chance even when you know it's going to end in disaster? You miss those good times.

History Says This Ends Badly, But That Doesn't Mean They Shouldn’t Give It Another Shot

"We have an on/off relationship, which is currently ‘off’ due to her stealing from me before Christmas. But she’s mounting a charm offensive because she’s determined to get me back. She keeps sending me slutty pictures and offering me horny treats," he wrote.

"Can I take another chance on her when, I admit, I do miss the good times? She’s a woman with a troubled past and a huge amount of emotional baggage."

Of course, you can. Who doesn’t have some emotional baggage? Have you completely forgotten about the slutty pictures? Don't do that.

"My parents told me they didn’t like her, while various friends warned me to be careful. Things started going wrong in late 2024 when she stole from me (an old watch, clothes and LP’s)," he continued.

"Then men (who she claimed were family members) started turning up at my place asking for money."

That led to the first time they broke up, before they got back together, and she borrowed his debit card and stole some money from him right before Christmas. All relationships have issues.

There's a bit of emotional baggage, and she might like to lie and steal some too. But mom and dad don’t like her, so there's another solid reason if you ask me to give her another shot.

Besides, she's a changed woman. She put all that negativity behind her. She's turned over a new leaf and this charm offensive proves it.

This is a situation where you do it not for yourself, but selflessly in honor of the naughty pictures she's been sending.