Mandy Rose Drops St. Patrick's Day Lingerie Content, Reveals She's Making 10 Times More Than She Did In WWE

The content game has been very good to Mandy Rose. So good, the former WWE Superstar has turned her side hustle into a multi-million-dollar business.

That said, things have been relatively quiet for Amanda Saccomanno recently. The last time we checked in on her, she hinted at a return to her roots on the bikini model circuit.

It's safe to say that Saccomanno doesn’t need to hit that circuit anytime soon. She's still cranking out content on a regular basis and watching the money accrue.

You can't run a successful content business without hitting the holiday themes, especially not in the times we live in with finicky algorithms.

It takes time, planning and hard work to stay on top of the holidays and the seasons. None of this happens by accident.

You've got to be locked and loaded. Mandy Rose was on Monday with some St. Patrick's Day-themed lingerie selfies ready to go.

Mandy Rose substantially more money than she did in the WWE ring

Being on top of her game is how Mandy wound up on my St Patrick's Day Instagram feed. She played the game right and the algorithm responded appropriately.

Once I arrived, I decided to fulfill some of my Big J duties and took a look around at what she's been up to for the last several months.

As I suspected, she's been busy cranking out some top-notch content.

It was during my investigation that I stumbled upon a clip from a recent podcast where she claims to be making 10 times more than she did in the WWE.

After stating the various benefits of being her own boss and away from the wrestling grind, she said, "I basically make 10 times the amount of money that I made in WWE in one year."

Saccomanno added that a bonus check she earned for her first three months of creating exclusive content was "basically what I make in a year from WWE." That's some serious cash.

Making that kind of money, there's no reason for her to climb back into the ring on a regular basis. Maybe a rare special occasion for the fans.

Getting into content creation might have ended an incredible reign as a wrestling champion for her, but it ended up paying big dividends for her.

This is the feel-good story St. Patrick's Day needed.