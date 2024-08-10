Man Who Claims To Have Missed Doomed Flight That Crashed In Brazil Gives Chilling Account

One day after a passenger plane operated by Brazilian airlines crashed while traveling to Sao Paulo, a man is speaking out after he claims to have narrowly missed the ill-fated flight.

The aircraft involved in the fiery wreck in a residential area in the city of Vinhedo was carrying 57 passengers and four crew, according to The Associated Press. The plane departed from Cascavel, Brazil , in the state of Parana.

"The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died locally," the airline said in a statement.

Video of the crash has since gone viral on social media, and it's chilling to say the least. Tragic. Chilling. Horrifying. Unbelievably sad. All of it. Just awful.

A second video has also gone viral this morning, this time of a man who claims to have missed the flight because he was late. He says he attempted to argue his way onto the plane with the flight attendant, but it was to no avail.

"I argued with him and so…and he saved my life. I hug him because he’s done his job. If he hadn’t done his job, maybe I wouldn’t be doing this interview today.

"I spoke out of anger, but this chap, I don’t even know his name, he really saved my life."

Brazil plane crash video is awful

Goodness. Unreal moment here.

Look, I hate flying. Despise it. Scared to death of it. Not saying this is why, but … this is why. I'm a Road Trip guy. Always have been, always will be.

And now that we live in the age of social media, and everything in life is captured on video, it's just a thousand times worse. That video is awful. It's all over social media, and it's jarring to watch.

You don't see planes just free-fall from the sky. I couldn't imagine being on that thing. Seriously, it makes me queasy just to think about it.

Could you imagine being this guy today? Forget today. How about being this guy yesterday as that video started to circulate on the internet? I don't even know what I'd do. Probably puke, for starters.

And then just be shocked for the rest of my life. You don't fully recover from that, right? Like, you're pumped to be alive, but you're always thinking about what could have been.

Wild.

Anyway, it's all just awful. Don't know what happened, but I assume it was something terrible, and I will never fly again.