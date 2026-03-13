Man Builds Car For His Goldfish Named 'Blub' To Drive, Sets World Record

Blub drove himself straight into the Guinness Book of World Records

When most people are bored, they start surfing social media, playing games on their phone, or, if it gets really bad, just sucking it up and doing work to pass the time.

But one engineer from the Netherlands decided that the best way to liven things up at work was by making his pet goldfish drive a car.

"Normally my job is quite monotonous, so I wanted to create something that would entertain people, turning my 'serious' job into something fun," Dutch engineer Thomas de Wolf said on Italian TV, per UPI.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

So, he decided to put a small fish tank on four wheels, rig it with a bunch of sensors, and then drop his pet fish, Blub, into the cockpit.

With this setup, Blub was prepared to go where no fish controlling a tank on wheels had gone before: a little over 40 feet in a circle.

Godspeed, Blub.

That may not look like much, but it was a history-making.

Blub — with an assist from de Wolfe, obviously — set the world record for "the greatest distance covered in a motion-sensing vehicle by a goldfish in one minute."

That's a very specific record, I know, but it now belongs to Blub.

Sure, it's goofy, but de Wolfe hopes that the technology used to make it happen could one day benefit people.

READ: FLORIDA KEYS CREW LANDS 480-POUND SWORDFISH AFTER GRUELING 5-HOUR FIGHT

Yes, perhaps someday you can be driven home from the bar by your pet goldfish.

Now, that's science…

…Oh, I'm sorry; he meant it could be used to help people with disabilities drive (but don't discount the goldfish DD thing I came up with. That's gold, Jerry).

"The objective is to show people what is possible to achieve with this kind of technology, even when it's not necessarily something 'serious,'" de Wolfe said. "I would love to maybe one day be able to help people with mobility issues."

But before he does that, he has a little ‘splainin’ to do to a certain goldfish with the need for speed.

"How am I going to explain to Blub now that he has a world record title?" de Wolf joked.

Congratulations, Blub.

You drive better than most of the people who frequent Trader Joe's parking lots.



