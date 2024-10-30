Man Takes A Victory Lap After Foursome With Friends Didn't Ruin His Marriage

If you're like me, you take your wins, you enjoy your wins, but you're not going to return for a Victory Lap at a later date. There's no need. You put one in the win column and you move on.

Thankfully, this guy isn’t like me. I enjoy my approach, but it's not great when it comes time to tell a story. I won, I celebrated, then I went home isn't going to put asses in the seats. It's not.

Returning a year later and dropping an update about how awesome your win was and still is will get the job done. The man took his Victory Lap on Reddit a few days ago.

He popped up with an update about the time he and his wife had a foursome with another married couple. The "crazy night" he and his wife had with some friends about a year ago was awesome then and is still awesome now.

"Hey y'all, I posted about a year ago about a crazy night my wife and I had with some friends about a year ago and just thought I'd give a little update," he said.

"Over the last year my wife and I have been fooling around with our friends. Well last night we slept over at their place finally fully swapped partners. It was awesome!"

The married man says the experience of hooking up with another married couple has been all positive

That was just the icing on the cake that has been the last year. The friends hook up, they check out nudist resorts together, and even do some normal things like have dinner dates.

In other words, they've been living it up with their closest friends. The best part of the arrangement might just be that nothing negative has happened the entire time. This despite some expecting that to happen.

"I know a lot of y'all expected my marriage to fall apart after I posted last year, and I'm sure I'll get a lot of that this time too, but it's been the opposite," the man said toward the end of the Victory Lap.

"My wife and I are closer than ever, and we even have better sex now. There's definitely more communication in the bedroom, leading to some really fantastic sessions."

See you can have it all and take a Victory Lap without worrying that anything will go sideways. Call them lucky if you must, but these close friends are simply living their lives one foursome at a time.