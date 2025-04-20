Man Sets Sex Toys On Fire Causes Three-Alarm Blaze That Rips Through His Neighborhood

What do you do when it's time to get rid of your old sex toys? Do you toss them in the trash when they're no longer needed? Do you donate them? No, those are too risky.

What about setting them on fire in your backyard? That, in theory, would be far less embarrassing than the other options. You take them out back, set them on fire, and poof they're gone. There’s no evidence of the toys and nothing that can come back to you.

That is unless the fire gets out of hand. That is allegedly what happened last week to a Staten Island man. His plan to set fire to a pair of sex toys ended in disaster.

37-year-old Harry Torres reportedly admitted to police, according to the NY Post, that he was responsible for a three-alarm blaze that set his house, two of his neighbor's houses, and two vehicles on fire.

Torres allegedly told police, "I started the fire. I was in the backyard at my house and I lit two sex toys on fire."

Setting your sex toys on fire, it turns out, isn’t the best way to get rid of them

The fire was lit around 1pm on Wednesday and reportedly included a rubber vagina. Torres was arrested for what Deputy Assistant Chief David Simms described as a "a heavy, deep seated fire that necessitated the use of three alarms."

He added that all civilians were accounted for and that it took the FDNY until just before 4pm to get the fire under control.

Torres' backyard sex toy fire thankfully didn’t cause any injuries, but landed him several charges. According to court records, he was charged with fourth-degree arson, second-degree reckless endangerment, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

All things considered, setting the sex toys on fire rather than tossing them in the trash and risking a noisy neighbor or a hungry animal digging them out and dragging them onto the front lawn wasn't the best idea.

Let's hope others learn from his mistake. Setting your sex toys on fire isn’t necessarily the best and least embarrassing option.