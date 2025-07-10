Man Sets Record For Longest Motorcycle Ride While (Intentionally) On Fire

I love a Guinness World Record, especially the ones that seem like they're being set primarily because no one has ever bothered to try doing it before, and that's the vibe I got from this attempt at setting the record for the longest distance ridden on a motorcycle while on fire.

According to UPI, 41-year-old fireman and amateur stuntman Jonathan Vero decided that he was going to add a record to his collection which already included running the fastest full body burn 100 meter sprint without oxygen at a blistering (in every sense of the word) 17 seconds, as well as the farthest full body burn run without oxygen by going an impressive 893 feet and 2.5 inches.

So it only makes sense that the next item on his agenda was giving the ol' legs a break and hopping on a motorcycle to set the record for the longest ride while engulfed in flames.

I don't know what the previous record was (I have a bad feeling it was set unintentionally, if you get what I'm saying), but Vero bundled up in some fireproof clothing, slathered on some various gels, then lit himself up like Ghost Rider.

Alright, now that's how you do it. Evel Kineval would've been proud and probably a little disappointed that he didn't think of this one.

That's a great motorcycle record, but for my money, when it comes to motorcycle-related Guinness Book of World Records, nothing will ever top the McGuire Twins.

You could ride around the world while on fire, and it wouldn't be better than the world's heaviest twins sitting on motorcycles.

Kings. What a couple of legends.

Congratulations to Vero on another World Record, and I look forward to seeing which activity he will decide to tackle next while completely engulfed in flames.