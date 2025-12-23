Man Leaves Hobby Lobby Tased & Confused After Taking Clothes Off To Liven Up Last-Minute Christmas Shopping

Did the man set out to liven up the last-minute Christmas shopping experience for those in a Panama City Hobby Lobby on Monday night? I don’t believe he's released a statement indicating that's what he set out to do. So we don’t know for sure.

I also would never enter a man's heart uninvited to presume to know what he was feeling when he took his clothes off outside a nearby dental office before running into the Hobby Lobby. Thankfully, asking for permission isn’t necessary either.

The results of his adventure around 7:45 pm speak for themselves. Whether positive or negative, the shoppers had their last-minute Christmas shopping experiences livened up. Not to mention the shifts the employees are never going to forget.

I guess what I'm trying to say is he touched people's lives inside the Florida retailer who specializes in arts, crafts, and home decor. Some he physically touched as he chased them through the store.

"All the employees ran to the back, and I said, Can I run back there with you? And they said, Yeah, come on, come on. I ran back there, and then he came right back there after me," said a witness, reports My Panhandle, a local ABC affiliate.

"And then I ran to the opposite side, and then he came in a circle and ran right after me and grabbed me twice. They pulled him back, and then I said, Oh, my God, can somebody please get him? And then they said, ‘Run.’ And so I ran out."

This Florida Hobby Lobby Got More Than Holiday Cheer

The witness continued, "And then I was like, standing there in shock. And then all of a sudden he came out and came to me again. And then all the employees yelled ‘run, run, run.’ And so I just ran straight to the flower department. And I called my boyfriend, and he said, ‘grab something sharp.’ I said, I’m in the flower department right now. And then I heard the cops come in."

There was chaos, there were people coming together to help one another, and the last-minute Christmas shopping trip gave those there a story to tell while unwrapping gifts on Christmas morning.

Officers tased the man. He was later rolled out on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital. Sadly, not everyone was able to come together inside that Hobby Lobby and learn something about the true meaning of the season.

"I was checking out in the line over here at the Hobby Lobby. And I turned around, and there was a butt naked guy coming at us," a man who was in line at the time said.

"They’re trying to get the customers to check out. I was like, I just wanted to leave. I don’t need my gifts anymore. I’m good. I’ll get them at Walmart."

He'll get them at Walmart and leave the story that would have gone along with those gifts he had behind? Let his loss be a teachable moment for all of us.