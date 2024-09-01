Man Kicked Off Delta Flight For Donald Trump-Hawk Tuah Girl T-Shirt

You can't have any fun on a Delta Air Lines flight these days. You're not allowed to - allegedly - urinate on your fellow passengers, even if you spent almost a decade in the National Football League, and they won't hesitate to kick you off a flight if they don't like your t-shirt.

A man at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport learned that deciding to wear a certain t-shirt was grounds for being removed from a plane on Saturday morning. A witness to the man being removed from a Delta flight for his Donald Trump-Hawk Tuah Girl t-shirt broke it all down.

The witness, who goes by the name SKBeachGirl on Reddit, shared the details and a video of the man being removed on a Delta subreddit.

The man was wearing a Donald Trump t-shirt that features an image of the former president holding up two middle fingers. The shirt also has a reference to the Hawk Tuah Girl and reads above and below the image "Hawk Tuah spit on that thang."

Hilarious. To most, anyway. According to the witness, Delta didn't find the shirt all that amusing.

SKBeachGirl said, "Crazy day in Sarasota airport, I was sitting next to a young man before boarding that had on a Trump shirt with middle fingers and a red coat came over and told him some lady complained and he had to change his shirt or he could not get on the plane. He turned his shirt inside out, and we all boarded."

You're not flying in a Donald Trump and Hawk Tuah Girl t-shirt no matter how funny the shirt is

Now this guy didn't shell out $29.99 plus shipping - or whatever it costs - on his shirt to fly with it turned inside-out. So, once onboard, he flipped the shirt back the way it was intended to be worn. Nothing to worry about, it's only a t-shirt after all.

"Next thing I know, right before takeoff, a Delta employee comes on the plane and escorts him off the flight, he had flipped his shirt back to the decal side," she continued. "IDK but I’ve seen way worse….girl half naked boarded and left alone."

The witness shared a video of the man being escorted off the plane along with her play-by-play. He says as he makes his way towards the front of the plane, "I’m getting kicked off because of my shirt and this is her, report this stupid ass, Wendy. Thank you, Wendy…"

Well done Wendy. Another close call in the skies was averted thanks to your heroic actions. You keep this up, and you'll find your face on that "Employee of the Month" plaque in no time.