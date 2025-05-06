Man Gets Attacked By Zoo Alligator He Thought Was Fake

A man in the Philippines was bitten by an alligator after he climbed into its enclosure at a zoo and attempted to take a photo with it because he believed the animal was fake.

I don't mean to victim-blame, but it sounds like this guy was asking for it.

According to Daily Mail, a 29-year-old was visiting Kabug Island Mangrove and Wetlands Park, which I'm sure you don't need me to tell you is the Philippines' Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Now, I've been to a few zoos in my day, but I've never been to one where they put fake animals in an enclosure and then invite guests to climb into said enclosure to take selfies.

But I've never been to the Philippines, so maybe that's something they have over there.

According to reports, this 29-year-old decided to hop into an alligator enclosure for this reason, dead set on snapping a picture with what I can only assume he thought were the most impressively lifelike alligators ever.

After getting over a fence and wading through the water, the man reportedly smiled as he took out his phone to snap a photo with what he thought was a statue.

This freaked out other zoo guests — the ones who were acutely aware of the fact that the 15-foot gator was the Real McCoy and named Lalay — yelled for the man to get out of the enclosure, but the gator lunged and grabbed the man's arm, which left him wailing in agony.

It took half an hour to get the man out of the enclosure, and, miraculously, he survived the ordeal, but needed 50 stitches.

Alright… someone has to say it: there was some natural selection on display here.

I mean, there's a pond right down the street from where I live, and there's a sign in front of it that warns of alligators and snakes. I've never seen one, but anyone who has ever lived in Florida knows that you play it safe and just assume that there's a gator in the water.

So, how about if you're at a zoo and you see an alligator in an enclosure, assume its real and don't scale a fence to get a picture for the Gram.