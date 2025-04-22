Man Dives Through A Window To Escape An Argument With His Girlfriend

I think it's safe to say that almost everyone has been in an argument or disagreement with their significant other that had them seriously considering diving out of a window to escape it. This guy said the hell with it and did it.

We don’t know for sure what was said between the man and the woman, who is assumed to be his girlfriend, but what we can gather from the surveillance video is that the man hit a breaking point. Whatever the discussion was about, he had had enough.

After a failed attempt to go headfirst through the window, his girlfriend tries to calm him down. It was too late. One way or another, he was getting out of there, and he was going through the window. Once he breaks free, he gets a running start, then dives towards the window.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

There's a brief moment where you think that he might have ended it all. She walks over, looks out of the window, and you have no idea how many floors he might have fallen.

It turns out, he's on the ground floor. Not only that, the surveillance footage reveals there's a wide open door feet away from the two of them. He didn’t need to dive out of the window at all to escape the apparent argument.

Diving out of a window is an effective message-sending argument escape

Diving out of the window here was a choice. He could have walked out, maybe slammed the door, but he had a message to send. A message slamming a door wasn’t going to get across.

What better way to get that message across than by dropping your bag, diving out of a window, losing your shoes in the process, and making a run for it barefoot?

He didn’t want to have the "leaving the toilet seat up" discussion again, or the "you haven’t taken the trash out" one either. The message was sent loud and clear. Whether it was received is a different story.