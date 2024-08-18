Man Contemplating Divorce After Discovering His Wife Cheated On Him During Her Bachelorette Party

A married man discovered that the happy marriage he had for the last 8 years was all built on a lie. His wife had cheated on him before they tied the knot, and now he's contemplating going through with a divorce.

He's down badly after making the discovery last year and wants to know if he pulls the trigger on the divorce, would he be the a**hole for doing so. He shared his story with the good folks over on Reddit.

He explained that both he and his wife of 8 years are 35. They've had a good run. They enjoy a happy relationship, a happy life, there are no money problems to speak of, both of them work and they have a good house.

What changed? Well, he found out that his wife cheated on him at her bachelorette party with a dancer all those years ago.

"I learned it because I found some questionable videos on our old drive. She did not deny it or dismiss it. On the contrary, she was extremely apologetic and told me she'll do her best to make it up to me," he explained.

Understandably, this new piece of information has been difficult for him to deal with. They've been trying to work it out in marriage counseling, but it's just not working.

Unfortunately, this marriage is heading for a divorce

"I have no reason to think she cheated on me after that instance but my trust is so broken that I cannot build it again. We are on marriage counseling for 7 months now and I do not think it's working," he admitted.

"I cannot see the relationship in the same light. I know we had a great life, we were planning to conceive this year and everything is stable but I cannot change my emotions."

"I started considering divorce for real and lost on what to do. WIBTAH if I divorced my wife for that reason?"

I know everyone is going to say the same thing here. Of course, he should get a divorce, and they're more than likely right about that. But where's the fun in that?

She kept this from him for 8 years and only when there was evidence did she admit to it. Shouldn't he wait around for almost another decade to find out what other kinds of things she can hide from him?

Where's this guy's sense of adventure? Doesn't he want the adrenaline rush that comes with discovering another horrible secret his wife has been keeping from him?

Would he be an a**hole for divorcing his wife after finding out that she cheated on him at her bachelorette party? Absolutely not. But he would be an a**hole for depriving himself of the kind of excitement you can't find anywhere else.

Let me know what you think sean.joseph@outkick.com.