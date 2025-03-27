New Book Claims Witness Saw Jimmy Hoffa's Body Buried Near Pulaski Skyway Bridge

On July 30, 1975, Jimmy Hoffa visited the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, to meet with mob associates Tony "Tony Jack" Giacalone and Anthony "Tony Pro" Provenzano. After the two Tonys didn't show, Hoffa used a payphone outside the diner to lament to his wife that he had been stood up. He told her he'd be home at 4 p.m.

Of course, Hoffa never made it home. As the story goes, a witness next saw him enter a maroon car with a couple of men who pulled up next to him after his phone call. Hoffa was never seen again. He vanished. Fifty years later, what happened to him remains a mystery.

While theories about Hoffa are wide-ranging and often the subject of speculative entertainment – a la the assassination of John F. Kennedy Jr. – most sleuths believe the mob either cremated or buried the former Teamster leader under a slab of concrete, hence why his body was never found.

The latest individual to claim knowledge of Hoffa's whereabouts is a man named "Jeff," who spoke to the Daily Mail this week about his claims in a new book by Hoffa's attorney S.M. Chris Franzblau and lawyer Bruce Nagel.

"One day, [Jeff] says he was witnessing vehicles arriving and a trunk opening up on one, and out from that truck, wrapped like a mummy was the dead body of Jimmy Hoffa," the report states.

"He says he was only a few yards away and saw everything clearly as the corpse was thrown onto rotting eggs and mutton. Then, layers of corrosive lime were applied to the body. It was then all covered in a huge mound of dirt and left to disintegrate that way."

Jeff, who is only using his first name for "fear of retribution," says he was later told the body belonged to Hoffa. He says at 22 years old, he had never heard of the name of the former labor union boss. He claims his father also forced him to keep it a secret.

But don't expect anyone to go dig up the spot after the interview. According to Jeff, a massive warehouse was later built right on the land on which Jeff insists Hoffa is buried.

He describes the site as "in the shadow of the Pulaski Skyway bridge and near the banks of the Hackensack River."

Believable?

About as believable as claims Hoffa was killed by one-time ally Frank Sheeran, a theory good enough for a Netflix film called "The Irishman" featuring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Look, just because bad-faith actors have spent the past five decades claiming to know where Hoffa is buried in exchange for interviews, book deals, and cash doesn't mean everyone participating in Jimmy Hoffa's mythology is a liar feeding the fascination with unsolved true crime in America.

In other words, expect the new book featuring "Jeff" to sell a lot of copies.