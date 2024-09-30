Man Chops Off His Penis After Taking A 'Heroic' Dose Of Magic Mushrooms

If you're going to take a "heroic" dose of magic mushrooms, it's in your best interest not to do so alone. You should have a shaman or Aaron Rodgers or, at the very least, a magic mushroom buddy.

If not, you could find yourself chopping your penis off with an ax. A 37-year-old man in Austria found himself in what is being described as a one of its kind situation, according to PsyPost.org.

He is said to have eaten four or five magic mushrooms at nine at night while on vacation. The man is believed to have ingested what is known as a "heroic" dose. This sent him into a psychosis, the first of its kind, which caused him to amputate his penis and put it in a snow-filled jar.

Once the psilocybin started to wear off, he left the home where he had taken the ax to his junk and looked for some help. Someone found him at 2am, bleeding from his crotch, and took him to the hospital.

The doctors at Hospital Feldkirch in Austria were able to clean the severed penis, which had been cut into multiple pieces, and reattach some of it. Some of the member was too damaged to be reattached.

The team of medical professionals then worked their magic to make sure that the reattached penis survived. They restored blood flow, inserted a catheter, and used dissolvable stiches to reconnect tissue.

The man didn’t learn his lesson after chopping his penis off and had smuggled mushrooms into the hospital

During his stay, the man continued to have hallucinations and even tried to break out of the hospital. Doctors discovered that he had smuggled mushrooms into the hospital. Apparently, the whole ordeal wasn’t enough of a sign that mushrooms, likely, aren’t for him.

Before regaining his erectile and urinary functions, he dealt with a condition called necrosis. Doctors were able to treat the death of the skin tissue, and the man was able to keep his newly reconstructed junk.

That's one way to make your vacation a memorable one. That's also how the man became the first documented case of Klingsor syndrome related to psilocybin.

It's a condition where a psychologically disturbed person self-inflicts harm on their genitals. Be careful folks, you don't want to end up being the second documented case of Klingsor syndrome related to psilocybin.