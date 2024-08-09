Man Caught On Camera Stealing A Doll & Toys Worth $1,000 From A Florida Sex Shop

A Florida man didn't ride out Tropical Storm Debby like most people in North Fort Myers did. He spent his Monday night into early Tuesday morning stealing from a local sex shop.

The unknown suspect broke into Tender Moments and was there to make off with some of the products. He had apparently been there before, because he knew exactly what he wanted, and it wasn't in the register.

According to the owner, Angela Wynn, the man made off with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise during the three visits he made.

That's right. He needed three visits to the store and, according to police, a new outfit each time in order to properly stock up on all he wanted.

Wynn told Lee County deputies that she found the glass door to her business shattered and several items missing when she arrived the following morning.

She says the man made off with the following items:

- A $300 sex doll

- A double-ended dildo

- Stroking toy male rose

- Condoms

- Erectile dysfunction pills and male enhancement pills

- A Vaporator vibrator

If at first you don't steal everything you want from a sex shop, try, try again

The surveillance cameras caught it all. It shows the suspect arriving at around 11:24 pm on Monday night. He smashes the front door with a brick then heads straight for a female torso on the wall.

"Headed straight for the male section and stole a female torso off the wall. Ran back out and then came back in with a duffel bag and proceeded to steal some adult toys and male enhancement pills, a few random items," Wynn said.

The man then returned to the store two more times. As stated, with a new outfit each time, because that will definitely throw the police off his trail.

His second trip occurred at around 1:01 am on Tuesday, then again roughly an hour and a half later, at 2:35 am, he was back for more.

He had evidently spotted some items not on his original shopping list during his prior visits. You can't really have enough male enhancement pills, can you?

Wynn, who is offering a $1,500 reward, added, "I was just amazed that it was all about product and not money. They bypassed the cash register."

If anyone in North Fort Myers hasn't seen their buddy who owns a pink duffle bag in a few days, there's a chance he could be a wanted man with a $1,500 reward.