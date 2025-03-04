Man Has No Choice But To Divorce His Wife After Catching Her Cheating On Him With Another Couple

There were many red flags over their 18-year relationship that were noticed, but for the most part brushed aside and ignored. That ended when he caught his wife sneaking their sex toy back into the house.

It was at that moment he was able to connect all the dots. The man realized that he was being cheated on by his wife and that she was cheating on him with her best friend and her best friend's fiancé.

His wife, he explained on Reddit, "was swinging with this couple." That's when he realized the trouble hadn't just begun. This had been going on the whole time that they were together.

"Looking back now, it’s clear that it was happening our entire relationship with this friend and other men (before the fiancé came into the picture)," the brokenhearted husband admitted.

"I had no choice but to divorce the woman I loved and wanted to be with forever."

As a great philosopher once said, "once a swinger, always a swinger." The worst part of the entire saga of betrayal might be that she never owned up to it.

There's no coming back from having your wife cheat on you with a couple that's grounds for a divorce every time

In her version of things, the sex toy she was caught sneaking back into the house never left the house. She admitted nothing and that's when it all snapped into focus.

The man said, "On top of that, there is 18 years of suspicious activity around this one friend. Like coming home from an overnight with a hickey on her breast. Of course, she claimed that it wasn’t a hickey, but c’mon, what else looks like that?"

The hickey and the sex toy were just the tip of the iceberg. There was so much more that had taken place over the years. Things he couldn’t bring himself to believe.

But the straw that finally broke the camel's back was that day when he caught her sneaking the sex toy back into their house. He added, "I could no longer ignore it once I realized our toy had left the building."

The lesson here is to put an end to the relationship at the first sight of a hickey on a breast, if not sooner. Save yourself some heartache. You don’t want to be in a situation where your wife is sneaking a sex toy back into your house.