Man Calls Police Claiming He Paid A Strip Club Employee For Sex & Didn't Receive The 'Services'

Somehow, calling the police after shelling out hard-earned money for a private room at a strip club for sex with an employee and not receiving the services got turned around on a man over the weekend.

Instead of police showing up at the Florida establishment and righting the wrong, they arrested him and took him to jail. He's now facing a charge of misuse of the wireless 911 system, reports FOX 13.

According to deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Sultan Alnofaie called 911 from the OZ Gentlemen's Club, which is located near Clearwater, Florida, shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 8.

He claimed that security at the strip club had taken $300 from him. That money was for sex with an employee, he explained when the deputies arrived on the scene. Services he also told them he didn’t receive.

What kind of business are they running at OZ Gentlemen's Club? It turns out one that doesn’t provide any sex in the champagne room. I believe that's also referred to as abiding by the law.

Police say the man appeared to be intoxicated at the time he found out that there was no sex in the champagne room

Alnofaie, police noted, appeared to be intoxicated when they arrived. He was reportedly slurring his words while speaking and had a strong odor of alcohol.

He wanted the police to take the member of security to jail. He was instead arrested.

The club's staff told police that the man had obtained a private room, requested sex from a staff member, and when he was denied sex, he called 911. You can't do that.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail on that charge of misuse of wireless 911 system and has since bonded out. The arrest report shows he's a Saudi Arabian citizen currently living in Broward County.