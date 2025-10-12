Man Arrested After Hitting People With A Metal Shelf During A Brawl Inside A Florida Publix

A wild scene unfolded on Thursday night at a Florida Publix that involved two groups of people brawling at the front of the supermarket. The scene included a man swinging a metal shelf around during the chaos.

A security guard told deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, reports Local 10, that the fighting started with an "aggressive verbal altercation" between the groups of people, near the entrance to the store.

Video taken by a witness to the madness shows two women on the floor fighting, a sad wig lying nearby, and a shirtless and shoeless man walking towards them. He bends down and picks up a metal shelf that is also on the floor near them.

The Florida man, later identified by police as 20-year-old Climont Mann, then swings the shelf and hits the women with it. He walks towards customers in the direction of the other brawl before returning to the women and hitting them again with the shelf.

In total, the women who fought on the floor the entire time were hit with the metal shelf three times. A deputy who responded to the scene witnessed the two fights when he arrived and saw people "throwing plates and other items at each other."

Plates Flying, Shelves Swinging, Just Another Day in the Sunshine State

None of the plate throwing action was caught on the video making the rounds on social media. Just a guy casually swinging around a metal shelf in the front of a Publix.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office's report states that both groups were trespassed from the store. The report does not shed any light on why they were brawling in the first place.

Mann, the metal shelf wielder, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. The criminal mischief charge was later dropped in bond court.

After the incident and his arrest, he was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,150 bond.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t stop thinking about the wig on the floor. What happened to it? Was it taken as evidence? Was it left behind and tossed into the trash?

All questions that we'll never have answers to. In a just world, it would have been reunited with its owner. I'd like to think that's what happened here.