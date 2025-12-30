All Beef, No Briefs: Naked Masked Man Accused Of Meat Market Robbery

Let's head down to Florida on this lovely Tuesday afternoon, shall we? We have details of a Florida man accused of pulling off a pre-Christmas meat market robbery while naked.

Yep. Another typical day in the Sunshine State. A man with his meat out (allegedly) robbing (also, allegedly) a meat market and making off with more than $1,000.

The Lake City Police Department responded to reports of a robbery on Tuesday, December 23, around 8:50 pm at BJ's Meat Market, because of course, that's the name.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Officers say the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Kobe Watkins, reports WCJB, entered the store without anything on except for a makeshift mask made out of a piece of cloth, which he also had wrapped around what employees believed was a weapon in his hand.

He then, according to the police, broke into the cash box and ran off with more than $1,000. Nobody was hurt during the robbery and one might assume all the meat, both attached and unattached to the suspect, was unharmed as well.

The Suspect Didn’t Get Far After His Alleged Naked Meat Market Heist

Shortly after the alleged crime, with the help of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the LCPD located Watkins and found items believed to be connected to the meat market robbery.

He was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation before being booked into the Columbia County Jail. He's now facing several charges, from armed robbery to exposure of sexual organs to grand theft and criminal mischief.

"Incidents like this are unsettling, but our officers responded quickly, secured the scene, and worked with our partners to identify and arrest the suspect," said Chief of Police Gerald Butler.

"We appreciate the swift assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the cooperation from the business employees that helped bring this to a safe resolution."

For the sake of all involved, it’s a good thing that nobody's holiday was ruined by a meat-related mishap. The suspect could have misinterpreted what a meat market is and tried to blend in by taking off his clothes.

The name of this business isn’t helping matters much either. One mistake while in there without any clothes on and the next thing you know, that trip to the hospital could have been for a much different reason.