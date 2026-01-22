Kentucky Man Busted After Allegedly Breaking In To Steal BBQ Deliciousness

The Springfield man may have been lulled in by the siren song of pulled pork.

I'm fired up about Super Bowl Sunday because I'm planning on smoking a pork shoulder. I spend all day doting over this slab of meat like it's my own flesh and blood. Carefully watching temperatures and adding wood to dial in that flavor perfectly, and occasionally spritzing it with some apple cider vinegar to keep it from drying out.

It's quite the moment when I pull it apart; some would say "awe-inspiring."

But, as great as it is, I hadn't realized that my BBQ skills could make my home a target for burglars.

Or at least one burglar.

According to KY3, a woman in Walnut Grove, Kentucky, woke up on the morning of New Year's Eve only to find her back door open and an empty container on her counter.

She told police that just the night before, that very container was safely tucked away in her refrigerator and packed full of pulled pork goodness.

Investigators got a big assist from a smoking gun, or more specifically, a backpack that someone left on the same person's porch with their ID in it.

This led police to Springfield resident Josh Peacock, who I know sounds like the name of a character from "The Simpsons," but is a real guy.

He is now facing a burglary charge… and probably could use a Wet-Nap to get the sauce off his fingers.

I've got a lot of questions about this one:

Was this homemade-pulled pork?

If not, where was it from?

What kind of sauce, if any, was used?

What foods got ignored?

Was there coleslaw in the fridge?

Did Peacock (allegedly) eat the pork off of a plate, straight out of the container, or did he do the correct move and steal a bun (Martin's potato if they've got it) out of the pantry, load it up, and top it with coleslaw (assuming coleslaw was available; see previous question)?

Was he (allegedly) searching for BBQ, or did he just really luck out this time?

Someone — not me, I have a thing — needs to get to the bottom of those.

Obviously, I would never condone burglarizing a house for pulled pork… but the more I think about it, the more I understand the itch.