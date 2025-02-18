Man Accidentally Sets Off Emergency SOS On His Phone & Sends Nudes To Friends In The Process

A man's friends were concerned after an early morning emergency SOS was sent out from his phone over the weekend. They weren’t, however, concerned about his safety.

The proud owner of a Google Pixel shared the fun he had with his phone, and the emergency nudes it sent out to his friends, on Reddit.

"My day started off quite interestingly...have to share this one," he wrote. "I went to bed a little late last night, but had to be up at 8am for some stuff. Set an alarm, no big deal."

All that is pretty standard operating procedure for most people these days. You set the alarm on your phone and drift off to sleep without a care in the world.

The old school alarm clock has been abandoned by many, but this story could change the minds of some. At 8am, his alarm started to go off.

"Half asleep, I start swatting at my phone, trying to press buttons to shut it up. In the process, I somehow hit the power button 5x and set off Emergency SOS," he explains.

"The gentle ringing alarm turns into that blaring siren sound, jolting me about 5ft in the air, scrambling to stop it. I grab my phone and look at the screen (still half asleep)."

The emergency contact list got a wake-up they won’t soon forget from their naked friend

That's when he notices there are notifications about calling 911, there's stuff popping up about sending his location and other things to his emergency contacts.

"I'm thinking 'SHIT emergency services are going to come, my friends will get scared, and I'm just laying here naked in bed!!,'" he continued.

He's able to cancel everything, or so he thought. As he types "phone glitched" as the reason why he canceled the SOS, he hopes to avoid scaring the 12 emergency contacts he had listed.

No such luck. His phone starts ringing and the texts from his concerned friends start pouring in. He added, "Friends are concerned...but not so much about my safety but rather that MY PIXEL SENT EVERYBODY PHOTO/VIDEO OF ME NAKED."

Evidently a "feature" of his phone is that it sends a photo/video if you end up triggering the emergency SOS. A fact he felt the need to prove with evidence.

He pointed out, "So yes, Pixel's SOS features are a great way to send dick pics to people, folks." Good to know for those who sleep in the nude, I suppose.

None of those on the receiving end were upset or offended by his embarrassing start to the day. They all took it in stride, and he set about updating the SOS settings as well as his emergency contacts list.

None of this would happen with an old school alarm clock. It doesn’t care if you sleep in the nude, and it's not snapping any pictures of videos and sharing them with your friends.