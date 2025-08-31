Mama Moose Charges Grizzly Bear To Protect Her Calves: WATCH

A viral video out of Alaska shows a protective mama moose going full beast mode on a grizzly bear.

Grizzly bears may be apex predators, but even they know better than to mess with a mama moose.

A viral video out of Chugiak, Alaska, shows a mother moose charging straight at a young grizzly that was stalking her and her two calves. The bear had been trailing the family, likely trying to separate one of the calves for an easy meal — until mama had enough.

In full sprint, she turned and went straight at the bear.

And it worked. The grizzly wanted no part of a moose on a mission. The video shows the bear turning tail and running before the moose trots back to her babies, unfazed and victorious.

Now, biologically speaking, a full-grown grizzly could likely take down a moose in a one-on-one fight. But fights in the wild aren’t about pride. They're about survival. And a fight with a full-grown moose, especially a mother defending her young, is likely to come with serious injury.

Moose can weigh more than 1,000 pounds, stand 6 feet tall at the shoulder and run up to 35 miles per hour. They also kick with both front and back legs, and those kicks can break bones.

Grizzlies are strong, smart animals. And smart animals know when to pick their battles.

This young bear thought it was about to score an easy lunch. Instead, it got steamrolled by 1,000 pounds of motherly rage. In short, the juice was not worth the squeeze.

Even one of nature's scariest predators knows never to underestimate a ticked-off mom. Especially when that mom weighs a half-ton and has hooves.

