Make It Three In A Row For Penny Lane & Her String Bikini As SI Swimsuit Announces Her Return

Penny Lane returns to SI Swimsuit for a third year as the 2026 issue heads to Botswana.

It's official, model Penny Lane is back for another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This year's appearance is the 31-year-old's third in a row.

It seems like just yesterday that OutKick's very own Joe Kinsey was proudly announcing that the Screencaps veteran was going to appear in SI Swimsuit's 60th edition. In reality, it's been nearly two and a half years.

Penny Lane is officially an SI Swimsuit veteran, and the brand made the announcement that she and her string bikinis were returning with a sneak peek at the upcoming issue, which comes out in May.

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The announcement also included the first group of models that will be joining her. They are returning models Alix Earle, Achieng Agutu, Camille Kostek and first-timer model Meredith Mickelson.

The group did their shoot for the 2026 issue in Botswana. Are any of the models going to land on the cover? We'll have to wait and see, but I wouldn’t be surprised if one or more grabbed a cover.

Three Straight Years And Penny Lane Is Not Slowing Down

Penny Lane is still living out her childhood dream and the now elite bikini model had this to say after her third time doing an SI Swimsuit shoot:

"@si_swimsuit has been one of the most impactful things in my life, not just for my career, but for the women it’s brought into it. The friendships I’ve made feel like they’ll last forever," Penny wrote.

"Africa was truly unforgettable. The memories we created make me feel like the richest person in the world. Since coming back from that trip, there isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t smile to myself about how special that time was.

"I really do feel like I’m part of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit family. Thank you for adopting me all the way from the UK. Love you all more than you know x."