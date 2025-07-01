Maitland Ward Gave The People What They Wanted Over The Weekend: A 'White Chicks' Reunion

Prior to starting her porn career in 2019 and becoming an award-winning star of adult cinema, Maitland Ward was a mainstream actress. She appeared in hits like the TV series Boy Meets World and the movie White Chicks.

The 48-year-old, who dodges athlete's DMs these days and hasn’t appeared in anything mainstream since 2007, according to her IMDB, showed up in New Jersey over the weekend for a White Chicks reunion with co-star Anne Dudek.

The duo who played the real "white chicks," Tiffany and Brittany Wilson, reunited days after the 21-year anniversary of the movie's release at the Garden State Comic Fest, in West Orange, New Jersey, to sign autographs and meet with fans.

It was a reunion of the Wayans Brothers-produced comedy that nobody knew they needed until Maitland shared some posts on social media with Dudek. She enjoyed the reunion and getting back into character.

Maitland wrote in a post with her co-star, "So much love to everyone who came out to see me this weekend. Getting back into character with @annedudek reminded me why this film still means so much — to you, and to me."

Maitland Ward and Anne Dudek reunited 21 years after White Chicks release

Does the fact that Maitland enjoyed the reunion so much and still has a place in her heart, as many do, for the movie mean she would come out of retirement for a sequel? There has been talk of a White Chicks 2 for some time now, but nothing has come from that yet.

While the movie would likely focus on a couple of new white chicks for Marlon and Shawn Wayans' characters to protect, it would be nice to see what Tiffany and Brittany Wilson are up to 20-plus years later.

If nothing comes of it or Maitland Ward and Anne Dudek are mistakenly left out of any sequel, they'll always have this past weekend and the time they gave the people what they wanted with a White Chicks reunion in New Jersey.