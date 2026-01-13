Maine Man Proves You're Never Too Old To Get Caught Stealing & Pleasuring Yourself In A Supermarket

It would be odd to say the least if a 74-year-old man in Orland, Maine set out on a Saturday afternoon with the goal of proving that you're never too old to get caught stealing with your pants down in a supermarket.

But that's exactly what he's accused of doing.

Some of us are called to a higher purpose when we least expect it and aren’t even fully aware that it's taking place. Perhaps this is one of those occasions and the elderly man is proof that you can do both of these things at the same time. Allegedly, of course.

I mean, he's definitely physically able to do both of these things at the same time. Because the police didn’t let any of what 74-year-old Thomas Taylor has been accused of doing slide.

He, as a result of his afternoon supermarket activities, was charged with indecent conduct and theft by unauthorized taking, reports the Bangor Daily News.

Taylor was allegedly seen "concealing items" around 1:30 pm on Saturday at a supermarket. A supermarket that wasn't identified by the spokesman for the Bangor Police Department, Sgt. Jeremy Brock.

Loss Prevention Noticed Something Was Off And Allegedly Caught Him In The Act

The Orland man worked as a vendor at the store and handed out drink samples to customers prior to the incidents.

While the loss prevention team at the supermarket was keeping an eye on Taylor through the store's security cameras, they say they were given a one-man show some put online behind a paywall.

In addition to the alleged theft, the senior citizen is also accused of being witnessed "in an act of self-pleasure" right there in the store. Not the kind of one-man show you expect to take place inside a supermarket.

There aren’t a lot of details, so I can't say for sure if this was indeed a random event. You know, there could be a connection between the concealing of items and the need to take care of certain urges, but without those details we may never know for sure.