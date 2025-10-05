Maine Duck Hunter Rescued After Getting Stuck Waist-Deep In Quicksand

Matt Alexander sank up to his waist in thick mud before police airboated in to pull him free.

Those cartoons we all watched as kids led us to believe that quicksand would be a much more prevalent hazard than it actually is. For one duck hunter in Maine, though, the threat was very real.

Matt Alexander was trudging through the clam flats off Brunswick when he stepped into thick, sticky mud and couldn’t get out. The more he tried to wiggle free, the deeper he sank. Eventually, he was stuck up to his waist and unable to move.

At first, he tried to stay calm.

"It kind of was, you know, okay, this isn't good. Maybe I can get myself out of it," Alexander later told CBS 13 News. "And then towards the end, it was, yeah, this is it. If they don't get here soon, that's it for me.

Alexander was trapped for more than an hour and a half before help arrived. He said he managed to call for help thanks to a waterproof pouch inside his waders.

"There's like a little kangaroo pouch here that keeps everything dry. I have to keep my phone there," he explained. "So just so happened, I had it within reach."

He was very lucky.

Brunswick police showed up with an airboat and managed to free him. According to CBS 13, it took two officers pulling as hard as they could to get Alexander out of the muck and back to dry land.

He's sore, and he's tired… but he’s not done hunting.

"No, no, there's no way it's gonna stop me," Alexander said. "But I ain't gonna be walking in the marsh no more, or walking in the mud no more. Just in the tall grass from now on."

Hard to blame him there.

