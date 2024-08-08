Magician David Copperfield Is Accused Of Completely Trashing His Expensive New York Condo

David Copperfield (the magician; not the Dickens novel) has a problem on his hands.

Or, more accurately, he allegedly left a problem on his old neighbors' hands.

They're not happy with him after he made himself disappear from his high-end, $7 million New York condo and left it in such bad shape that he's being sued by the condominium's board.

Copperfield moved out of his 54th-floor apartment in 2018, and the swanky pad has reportedly completely fallen apart.

"Copperfield’s motivation to trash his own apartment and permit it to decay is entirely unclear, especially when he still owns the Unit and is marketing it for sale," the lawsuit filed by the condo board reads, per Fox News Digital. "On a cosmetic level, the state of Copperfield’s Unit plainly violates the requirements under the Condominium’s By-Laws that all units be kept in a ‘first-class condition’ and a ‘good state of preservation and cleanliness.’ However, the level of dilapidation and decay in Copperfield’s Unit far exceeds a purely cosmetic issue."

You mean to tell me that he can walk through the Great Wall of China but he can't keep his apartment clean?!

A big part of the problem stemmed from some plumbing work that Copperfield had done that the condo board says caused tons of damage to the rest of the building. They also say that he had a valve that he was responsible for maintaining fail, and it did $2.5 million of damage.

Copperfield bought the apartment in 1997 for $7.4 million, and in the years that followed, transferred it over to a company called Skytower, which he is reportedly the President, Secretary, Treasurer, and sole Director.

The 68-year-old also filled the unit with classic arcade games, fortune-telling machines, and "‘hazing devices’ apparently used by various fraternities during the turn of the century."

Y'know; as one does.

I don't mean to blame the victim, but I feel like this kind of nonsense should be expected when a magician moves into your buildings. I just feel like they usually have odd interests and habits on top of magic. I mean, you make as much money floating across the Grand Canyon and making the Statue of Liberty disappear, you're not going to get into stamp collecting. You're going to get into some weird and esoteric things.

Collecting 'hazing devices’ apparently used by various fraternities during the turn of the century" certainly fits the bill.

I still can't believe there were once specialized devices for hazing back in the day.