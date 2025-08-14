MAGA Queen Margo Martin Is 'On The Move' & Getting Work Done For Trump, Here Come MY Reds & Elisha Cuthbert!

PLUS: Why do Boomers like Screencaps so much?

Why do so many Boomers enjoy Screencaps on a daily basis? I asked this in the latest edition of the newsletter and it didn't take long before numerous emails were rolling in

— John U. suggests:

I'll be 65 later this year. I try to read screencaps every day. For me, it's the stories and humor as I see you "youngsters" go through what we old folks went through with our kids and spouses. The times change, but they are also still the same. I recall the hardball parents from the 70s, then raised my kids in the 90s, and now I'm watching my tweener grandchildren and their parents. The most significant changes I've observed are the level of entitlement many people now exhibit and the need for instant gratification - the pendulum will continue to swing.

Love what ya'll are doing.

Contact AMAC as a sponsor instead of the liberal AARP.

Kinsey:

Sorry about that. I had no idea on the AARP's politics. I didn't even know there's an alternative for old people.

— Dave in Centerville, OH checks in:

I’m just writing you back to let you know about another 71 year old Boomer that appreciates your column. I live in "Warm and Cheerful" Centerville, OH in south eastern Montgomery County. I can relate to all the geographical references about where your Dad lives in Brookville/Clayton. We vacation in northern Michigan (Carp Lake) and my daughter and family live in Grosse Point, MI so I travel I-75 and I-475/US-23 several times a year so I like hearing your stories about Toledo and the surrounding area.

I probably like your column best because it gives me a perspective on how younger guys think. I am requesting membership in the Thursday Night Mowing League as I do appreciate a well-manicured yard and lawn as sadly, some of my neighbors don’t have the same work ethic. I guess it comes from mowing lawns starting way back in the 4th grade for extra spending money. I’m glad that there are still folks from your generation (Millennial?) that value a nice-looking property.

Anyway, I wanted to write back and tell you I think you’re doing a great job. Forward this to your boss and subsequently ask for a raise!

Kinsey:

Dave, I'm firmly in Gen X.

It's always great to hear from readers in the Miami Valley. When I was a kid, I wondered what it would be like to write for the Dayton Daily News and be one of the voices like Hal McCoy or a columnist like Tom Archdeacon.

My career turned out even better. I got an even bigger platform thanks to the Internet and have reached millions and millions of people. Bonus: I built this career from the ground up. It wasn't given to me. My dad barely knows how to text.

— Jeff in Croghan, NY says:

Simple answer: I'm 65 and I like Screencaps for the crisp writing and the wit! There is nothing like it in sports. You guys have the Cahoogle on it!

— Boomer Scott in Victoria, MN, who is one of the youngest Baby Boomers out there, according to Google AI, emails:

Hey Joe - you've heard from me a couple of times before... my reasons for continuing to enjoy SC daily are several:

The decidedly right-of-center logic and perspective on the day's events (which is sorely lacking in most media coverage) Common-sense approaches to most of life's issues (which probably also relates to #1) Sports and travel commentary that is unique in my experience (and often provided to SC by guys like me) An appreciation for hard work and "earning / paying your own way" [I am a 26-year business owner - and employees get paid before I do if we are having a bad year] Oh, and a few pictures of attractive women (some young, some older) doesn't hurt either!

— Dustin read the newsletter and just wants to make sure I am not making him a Boomer:

55 is GEN X! we are not boomers – please don’t make me feel old! (I already do)

From the AI overview on google – "The baby boomer generation is generally defined as those born between 1946 and 1964. In 2025, this age range translates to individuals who are currently 61 to 79 years old."

Kinsey:

Yeah, in that sentence, I was writing about the base demo of Screencaps readers. There's been a question floating around about the statistics on the readership. Dustin, I have you with us in the Gen X. I wouldn't cheat you. Sorry if I wasn't clear on that one.

The (retired) FBI are reading Screencaps

— Mark in Scottsdale writes:

I have never emailed before, but I am a daily reader. I wanted to add my stats to your demographics. I will be turning 57 in a couple of weeks, am a retired FBI agent (Comey ruined it), prior to that an attorney who went to law school in Ohio (Capital University), undergrad at New Mexico State University, Air Force brat so lived all over the US, family roots in South Carolina - big Gamecock fan, Christian conservative, and wish I could be a member of the TNML but I live in Scottsdale, AZ.

The majority of us out here in the desert have desert landscaping consisting of rocks and artificial grass. I do trim and blow the yard on Thursday but I do miss making stripes. Raking rocks just isn't the same.

I love Screencaps, but my wife thinks I only read it for the IG girls. I actually love the rest of the content. Love the nostalgia. Keep up the good work.

Kinsey:

I'm always amazed when I learn the FBI, the DEA, high-level members of the military, arms dealers, high-ranking sheriffs, etc. are reading Screencaps. It's a high honor because they're actually reading (I think), and not running some sort of intelligence operation against me. I hope these guys think of Screencaps as a daily intel briefing on the state of the United States from Real Americans. It sorta feels like we're all in one big boardroom getting a 30,000-foot view of the world we're living in. I'm also shocked by the number of mowing reports I'll get from the desert in the winter. TNML is more popular in Arizona than say South Carolina. It's shocking. We have this new initiative here at OutKick where we are challenged to pick the brain of one person a week who has had an interesting career and learn more about that person and what makes them tick. It's as if Mark knew it. Mark, get ready, I'll be emailing later today. I need to pop off a few questions.

The State of Travel Ball

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY checks in:

Saw this on the old FB and thought of you immediately.

I played ball from an early age, high school, some college and city league baseball in my 20's. Also managed a team when I was 25 of 20-30 yr old guys (not fun).

As a younger player, I was on various all-star travel teams, but mainly for regional-type tournaments and not leagues. I wasn't given the opportunity (for financial reasons) to be able to get to places to play year-round ball. Woulda Shoulda Coulda, right?

Knowing me, I would have preferred to be have trained at baseball camps vs just playing games with other kids. Problem with being on various teams as I grew older was I was taught difference ways to play (mainly hitting) from the coaches. I was a pretty good player so took advantage of what was given to me.

My JUCO hitting coach taught us the best hitting style (in my mind) and wished I learned that when I was 8. Ok...getting off track here.

Scott:

I rented an indoor batting cage inside a heated dome this past winter for $30 an hour for Screencaps Jr. & Screencaps the III. Since I rented it so early on a Sunday morning, travel teams weren't there yet, which meant I could use a 40-yard field turf area for throwing and infield drills.

The boys loved it. I never heard them complain about getting up and going. The improvement I saw just from putting in the practice reps was incredible.

$30 a week five minutes from our house. Heated. Comfortable. Nice. Some weeks other dads would join and pay.

And the indoor facility didn't even care if I got there early and went longer.

Millennial Jeff responds to the SEC fans who are now engaged with him in a fierce battle over conference supremacy in the NIL era

— MJfMN says:

The SEC started all of this conference allegiance non-sense with their merger with far-left ESPN. ESPN has unfairly run the CFP this whole time. I remember back inthe 2017-2018 bowl season when TCU was dominating Ole Miss in a new years 6 bowl and the Ole Miss fans started chanting SEC at half time in order to motivate their team. The chant did not work.

That year the Big Ten went 7-1 in bowl games. This was the same year that Central Florida won the Natty. If you drink the SEC/ESPN cool-aid you could say that Alabama, a team with no resume and no non-conference games, wrongfully selected to the CFP, beat UGA in the "national championship." This is the year Jalon Hurts was bailed out by Tuoa at half-time. Few watched it. At least I did not. The game had poor ratings. I saw the highlights on ESPN. By the way, Central Florida crushed Auburn, who beat UGA and Bama that year.

As far as making my life better... I know the Midwest can outplay the hype factory of the south in football. The whole country plays football. Did Eddie not read that the Midwest won all 4 college football national championships? I'm a Bison fan. We won it again! Life is good.

The main problem is that the SEC/ESPN, are devoid of truth. They rely on hype. Sports should be objective. Not based on speculation. For example, Paul not-so-Finebaum is threatening to move to another country if the SEC does not win a national championship this year. That's the type of hyperbole I am satirizing. Good riddance. He's a big lefty btw!

I'm glad my email of straight facts offended SEC fans

And that is it for this beautiful Thursday morning. The tractor pull starts today. The Little League World Series is rolling. Never sleep on this time of year. There's plenty going on.

Let's go out and get after it.

