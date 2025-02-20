MAGA Journalist Natalie Winters Drives The Nasty Libs Crazy With Pink Dress, Wright Brothers & Texas BBQ!

Parents are using travel sports as their social club where they get drunk while the kids play games

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston sucks down a few at the travel ball games:

Wow Coach Zak was fired up. He deserves the hardo moniker that you bestowed on me much more than I do. I think it’s absurd to say parents are selfish to drink at the ballpark. Selfish? Parents spend countless hours of their valuable time sitting around ballparks (also gyms, courses, fields, pools & pitches) so their kids can experience many great things that come from participating in sports.

And enjoying a coldie while they’re doing it damn sure ain’t disrespectful in my opinion.

Now if the parent is getting shitfaced and/or acting like an asshole, that’s a whole ‘nother conversation. But as far as ‘do I think my kids like it when I drink?’ when I am at their games…I don’t think… I know my kids don’t care one bit.

My kids are stoked that I am there watching for sure, but otherwise they don’t give a rat’s asssssss what I am doing because they’re elated that I’ve done what it took to get them there to play ball. What’s in my cup doesn’t matter.

What matters is that I am there, and that I conduct myself like a responsible adult. I wonder if Hardo Zak had a few pops before he went on that keyboard warrior rant?!? If not, seems like maybe he needs a drink.

— Cubby tells me:

I’m from Michigan and I learned where the money is made and that’s beer sales in Wisconsin travel softball. They actually have gators (think side by sides) drive around with coolers in the back selling beer in the outfield etc. These tournaments must make a killing. Hey can’t get mad at me for having a beer at a kids' softball game if they are selling it.

— Brandon in Northern KY wants in on this topic:

This Zak Blair fella seems like he’s fun at parties. My mom used to ask myself and 3 brother the same thing, "Do you need to drink to have a good time?". The answer was a resounding "No, but it definitely helps". Look I’m anti-travel ball, I miss the knothole days here in NKY. These coaches convince the weak minded parents into believing if their son wants a chance to make the high school team or even college, they need to spend their hard-earned money and time on "Elite team" fees that take you to exotic far away destinations like Sandusky, OH, Charelston, SC or even Owensboro, Ky.

So, yeah, if you’re going to sweet talk my wife into signing my son onto one of the teams that play so many games there is zero time to work on fundamentals in practice, I’m going to be slamming some ice cold Miller Lites (not sponsored) out in left field to keep my temper in check.

My question(s) to coaches like Zak Blair is, What does he get out of coaching a travel ball team if all you do is play in tournaments? Does he see the progress his kids make on fundamentals like he definitely would if they practiced 1 to 2 times a week?

Does he like making his guys play potentially 4-6 games in less than 72hrs for a cheap plastic ring weekend after weekend in a place that charges his parents an arm and a leg to sit in the middle of a treeless hellscape, instead of playing a double header on a Saturday and developing players? Does he care about the parents who have more than one child and the cost of these travel tournaments?

I’m not sorry for slamming beers in left field when I’m working 50-60 hours a week to pay for these types of teams because coaches like him have played a huge part in destroying little league baseball, and made kids feel ashamed if they don’t play travel ball.

— Gary S. writes:

In response to your article about parents drinking at their kids events, I agree that it is absolutely stupid and irresponsible for parents that do that. I had an experience of this stupidity at a birthday party for one of my little sisters daughters at a chuck-e-cheese.

The culprit was, thankfully no longer, my brother in law.

Now I'm a big kid at heart myself and u love all my nieces and nephews and I love chuck-e-cheese as well, but on this particular day I discovered something about the food chain that did not sit well with me at all.

While I was out having fun with all my nieces and playing gashes with them I had come back to our table for a little break and I saw that my brother in law was drinking a beer and I asked him where he got that and he told me that the restaurant now sells beer to the parents!! I was so shocked at this that I got very upset with him and I told him that I will not let him drive the kids home and that I will be the one to drive them back.

I was so mad at the restaurant as well and I told the manager that they should be ashamed for seeing beer too the parents that are here with their kids and that a restaurant like them that are targeted mainly for kids entertainment should not be allowed to sell alcohol to parents at all. I no longer go there or support a business like that.

I just wish there was ordinances or laws in place to not allow a business as them to seek alcohol to parents while they are there with their kids and shame on those parents who drink like that while out with their family like that

The Dakota boys are starting to get antsy for spring as a giant moose strolls into town

— Dillon L. shares:

Hey Joe, I know Crosby can't (quite) compete with Canada on the temps but I'm getting sick of the cold. We've had about 4 straight days where it's reached -30 or colder...

In other news, the town has had a moose hangin' around lately... I guess it's been in town for about a week and we can't get it out. Not the best picture but here it is walking down an alley in town.

Kinsey:

Ever since the Dakota boys started emailing, I've found myself wondering how long I could take winter before I'd go stir-crazy. Yes, the Dakota boys can drive 70 miles to Williston if they want to return to civilization, but it's also brutally cold, and I assume that 70-mile drive isn't the safest for a night out this time of year.

Put it this way, I'm not going to complain about northern Ohio today. In just a few weeks, golf courses will be opening up for the year and spring will start to sprung.

Everybody hang in there.

John W. has softened his hardliner stance on the Ts and their content

— The Ts biggest enemy updates his T opinion:

Ha ha-stirring the pot. The assumption of jealousy (by reader) and your mischaracterization that I said you are blocking emails would put you on par with the fake news you love to cover.



I am fine traveling domestically and have little desire to travel abroad until my daughter has her semester abroad in ‘26. I did not claim you are blocking emails I commented that I stopped raising it as had no impact on your take on the value vs overexposure of the T’s content.



I DON’T NOT want the T’s content - I just don’t need it as often as they/you share. They ain’t all highlights at some point.



I said what I said and will scroll on by similar to how I don’t click on Kelce clickbait in the media.

What are you less patient about these days compared to earlier in your life?

— Bo in Michigan is starting to feel like the Dakota boys. He's ready for spring:

Joe, thanks for what you do man…keeping me sane in a Michigan winter. I was glad to see all the other dudes that still grill when it’s single digits. I bring my propane bottle in the house to warm it up a couple hours prior to launch. Works great.

I was stationed in Germany for 6 consecutive years, so appreciate the "T Report". I don’t plan on going over there to visit until the Euros unfk themselves.

The "run out of patience" question hit home with me for some reason. Been pondering it for a couple of days. First off, there’s a variety of stuff that just pisses me off or irritates me. I figure part of that is Old Man "Get Off My Lawn" syndrome. Many of those have been covered in SC…tipping, parking/shopping carts, Hildeeees alien belly button, and Stanley mugs.

Had to put them off to the side.

What it finally came down to was news media. I am flat out of patience with dumbass mfers telling me it’s raining while they’re pissing on my leg. The constant propaganda beat of climate change, racism, any other dang -ism they can concoct, and of course how stupid and despicable normal Americans are. That’s not even mentioning their vapors over President Trump. I’m all about listening to a different point of view, but when it gets ignorant I’m out..immediately. Ain’t nobody got time for that.

Got about another 6 weeks up here in mid-Michigan before golf season opens. Our last summer up here before the retirement move to PHX, and looking forward to this season of mowing. I’m really gonna miss that. Snow..not so much. Thanks for what you do..almost 20 days? Helluva run. God Bless America!

Kinsey:

I turned on the local news this morning at my desk and some 25-year-old reporter was telling me that the roads were snow-covered while she was riding around in the passenger seat of a Jeep. That content tests my patience.

No shit the roads are snow-covered. We got a dusting of snow last night. Big deal.

Now go report on some real news like the local government ripping off taxpayers.

— Dan from AZ is losing his patience:

Not sure if I’m too late to the game here, but something that drives me more and more crazy are the guys (usually landscapers or pool guys here in AZ) who walk house to house and put their business card in the jam of your garage door.

Like, WTF?

The door to door sales stuff is already bad enough, but you know the homeowner can’t see this card placement and it’ll inevitably just fall on the ground completely unnoticed next time the door is opened and blown away into the yard or street, right? So stupid.



Also amen to Lee D’s comments about modern day baseball. Make Baseball Simple Again. The sport doesn’t need to be one giant calculus problem, and this is coming from a big time math guy. Hopefully one day soon a team has success at the old school style of play and the pendulum swings back since it’s a copycat league.

There's no easy pivot into this one, so I'll throw it out there: Have you watched the Gabby Petito three-part documentary on Netflix?

I watched it all last night and all I kept thinking was how psychotic the killer's mother is. You can go ahead and throw the dad in there as well.

And how did the FBI/local cops not follow the Ford Mustang to the park when the killer slipped out of his parents' house?

Any thoughts on that series?

Why was Tim G. in the 419 using a koozie the other night while grilling?

— Allen writes:

What is the can coozie for? To keep it from freezing??

My general philosophy on coozies is: finish the beer before it gets warm.

Kinsey:

I think it's probably a habit thing for Tim G. who likes to pound the beers.

Anonymous Masters Employee Gives Us An Update On His 2025 Masters Plans

— AME writes:

Re Don J and his question this morning, yes, Masters anonymous/spy will be back this year. Already teed up with my work assignment (pouring beer) and a place to stay.

Tell the T’s to keep the travel content coming. I’ve never been to any of those places so I travel vicariously through them.

I am a doodle owner as well. A nine year old golden doodle that will eat anything she can get to while we’re not around. Leather, plastic, silicon, food on the kitchen counter, you name it. Her colon is a miracle of the canine world.

Kinsey:

Never forget that Anonymous Masters Employee ran into a fellow Screencaps reader while pouring beers during the 2024 tournament. That was one of the wildest emails of 2024. There are thousands of workers on the grounds at Augusta National and a reader literally got to talking to AME, who didn't exactly announce himself.

Unreal.

Tooth Fairy inflation

Are any of you giving $10, $20 per tooth?

Phone bill is up.

Electric bill is up.

Eggs are up.

Taxes are up.

YouTubeTV is up.

And now comes the news that we were shorting Screencaps the III by giving him three dollars per tooth.

Support for the Ts, books and ‘What a great time to be an American’

— Mike from the SoCal Desert shares a couple of thoughts:

I stumbled across Outkick a couple of years ago. Enjoy everything about it and read almost every day.

Middle of the sleepless night thoughts:

Books: I am an avid reader. Thankfully there are libraries and thrift stores as I would have burned through my retirement already. I read a wide range of genre, British historical fiction; Dudley Pope, Alexander Kent, & Bernard Cornwell. S. Thomas Russell is an American author I'd recommend. If you or your readers haven't read, "My Men are My Heroes, The Brad Kasal Story", put it in yoour read list. This Marine's story of service and duty in Iraq is phenomenal. And for all the Dads out there; Gavin De Becker's."Gift of Fear". READ IT and make your children read it. As our Daughters and Sons head out into the world, what they take away from this book will make them safer and saner.

Travel: I get the T's. Having been retired for a while, I have done my share of travel. BTW: Vacation should be defined as the extended and limited amount of free time before a peson has to freaking go back to work. Mike nailed when he said adventure in one of his recent posts. Retirees travel, we do not vacation. I also understand why they share. I know I share as I hope I can help one I talk with have a better trip/vacation/adventure than I did. Keep up the great work, T's.

Reflections on Canada & developing a love of the United States as we prepare for one of the biggest WARS in hockey history tonight in Boston

— Rob M. is ready for tonight's 4 Nations WAR:

As someone who grew up in Canada and left when I was 13, I fondly remember the Team Canada Sweaters ( yes, they are called sweaters). When you were a young boy growing up there, you had two dreams, hoist the Cup and get to wear one of those beautiful Team Canada sweaters. It was life as a young man there, you ate, drank and slept hockey.

Fast forward to now, please understand that all of my relatives still live in Canada, my parents live here and still root for that Maple leaf. I do not, I proudly fly the American flag in my front yard with a Gadsen flag under it, I have little to memory of that place, nor do I care to.

My relatives up there rarely speak to me, they just don’t understand how I can root for a team ( and a President ) that they hate, it truly is personal to them. I don’t hate the Canadians, I use to have what I call "an appalling apathy " towards them, I just don’t care.

That being said, now I do, it’s on. You booed our anthem, you have personally insulted me and my home, I no longer have any respect for you whatsoever. May a hundred more Justin Trudeau’s run your country forever, you deserve it.

What are you selecting in this Catania, Italy grocery story beer aisle?

Mike T. sent in another beer aisle photo to challenge your brain.

Is the Raffo any good? The Red Stripe-style bottle caught my eye. What about the Moretti?

Mike T. also sent in a photo of the egg store because he understands Google Trends and what's hot on Screencaps.

That is it for this Thursday. That's 18 straight days of Screencaps. Two more to go before I take a one-day break. The finish line is in sight.

Keep the emails coming. Let's finish strong.

Go have a great day.

