MAGA Content Machine Bri Teresi Dials In Her Bow & Driver In The Same Week, CPAP Surcharges & Kirby Relaxed

Great American Bri Teresi is using her time wisely this week. She's been shooting her bow and getting her golf game ready for 2026.

Diesel goes from not sleeping great to wondering if hotels will soon add a CPAP surcharge to bills

The big news from the text group this week has to be that notorious snoring machine Diesel is officially a CPAP user. Canoe Kirk is a longtime CPAP user. You could say he's a CPAP influencer.

Now we'll have two guys on golf trips plugging into the matrix, which has them thinking: Are Airbnbs, VRBOs and hotels about to start adding CPAP surcharges, especially for golf groups, due to excessive electricity usage?

Google says it costs between $2 and $5 per month to run a machine without a heated humidifier. If you add that component, costs could rise to $6-$10 per month.

That's pennies per day, but let's say we get to the point where golf groups have 6-8 guys per condo plugged in for three nights. That adds up quick.

Will the U.S. power grid have enough horsepower to run these grid-suckers, especially in remote parts of the country like northern Michigan.

These are questions that might sound ridiculous, but, just wait, the New York Times will be writing about CPAPs being bad for the environment in 2-3 months based on this Screencaps report.

Laugh all you want. Don't be shocked when your wife is watching the "Today Show" and they run a report on hotels surcharging CPAPs. Remember this post.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

Thank you to everyone who sent this to me on Wednesday; thank you to the emailers who said hypothetical travel ball dad's wife is sleeping around with the other travel ball dads

This about sums it up.

Bananas at convenience stores

After Anonymous Convenience Store Family Guy told us bananas sell very well at his family's stores, I decided to run a poll. A shockingly high number – 25% of people responding to this poll — have bought a banana at a convenience store.

The results are in: Screencaps readers love buying food at convenience stores

I'll say it again — you learn something new at this job every single day.

— Kurt A. writes:

Interesting subject on the gas station food. I work just down the street from a gas station that actually has good food. They have a variety of ready-to-eat burritos that are well made and a good size.

They have made-to-order tacos, quesadillas, nachos. All are reasonably priced. Every once in a while they have a meal deal where you can get a burrito and drink for just $4. All this while being in very close proximity to taco bell. I'd much rather get a burrito or a quesadilla freshly made from the long-haired dude at the gas station than get a meal from the degenerates at Taco Bell who always mess up my order (not every Taco Bell, but this one in particular).

You can even add extra toppings from the hot dog station, which is also surprisingly good. There's a wide variety of toppings and condiments, not just ketchup and mustard. All I'm saying is, some gas stations know what they're doing for people stopping in for a quick bite like myself.

Kinsey:

I'm still waiting to hear back from Kurt on where this gas station is at because readers are going to ask. Sounds amazing.

— Cord in Athens, GA checks in:

Down here in the sunny south and maybe in some states north of South Carolina, we have Quik Trip or QT for short. This chain prides itself on friendly customer service, clean stores, restrooms, great gas prices, and a great food selection including a kitchen in most of the stores I have been in.

Many of the locations I stop at even have a new coffee bar with both hot and cold brew selections that costs about half of what Starbucks charges. I will go out of my way to stop at a QT for gas, a can of Zyn, a coffee and a quick but tasty snack or meal. A slice of pizza, taquitos, breakfast burritos or brisket tacos are all affordable options that are always readily available.

I have never purchased a banana or fresh fruit from their stores. Nothing against bananas but something about a single banana in a basket next to a cash register where 1000 people have walked by, handled it or sneezed on it just doesn’t work for me. I’m sure they are fine and safe to eat, but I will stick with cooked or prepared food items. In fact, I don’t ever remember seeing anyone buy a banana from one of their stores.

— Michael J. in Illinois stumped me with his email:

I've spent a lot of time eating in my car thanks to long work drives.

Delta Sonic has an amazing Sausage/Egg/Cheese croissant that is so good.

Thorntons has a sausage biscuit for breakfast and Johnsonville brats for lunch. Can't go wrong with any of these.

Kinsey:

I'd never heard off Delta Sonic. It turns out the convenience stores are connected to Delta Sonic car wash and oil change stores. Yes, there are gas pumps, but Delta Sonic markets itself around the car wash.

Here's the menu from the food court. No wonder people are eating at this place.

— Richard tells me what he buys at convenience stores:

Last week I just got out of the dentist office after being in there for 2hrs getting fitted for 2 caps and a filling. I had a sudden urge for a pepsi and those soft grandma's cookies on the way home. So I stopped by the store closest to me at home and those two things hit the spot.

— Matt in Atlanta agrees that food options have gotten way better:

Here in the south, there are a number of premium convenience stores far and away better than traditional gas stations. Near me, QT and Racetrack both have food offerings (including bananas, grapes, and apple slices) that, while not to the level of a Chik-fil-A, are pretty good. And if you stop for gas, you can grab a bite without making a second stop for food. It's all about efficiency.

For local stops, my go to is QT. You can go to their touch-screen menu and order all kids of sandwiches, tacos, pizza, etc. I like their breakfast pizza slices in the mornings and their chicken tacos for a quick snack or lunch on the go.

For road trips, I look for a Buckees. Yeah, they are busy and crowded, but it's worth it. Cheap gas, clean bathrooms, triple meat sandwiches (turkey, sausage, and pulled pork BBQ piled high on a bun), edible cookie dough balls, homemade jerky (every flavor imaginable), and, if you didn't have time to grab your wife or mom a mother's day gift before hitting the road, lots of shopping options. Plus, you can snag a stuffed beaver doll. Who doesn't need more stuffed beavers in their life? Am I right?

On straight white males and their lack of friendships, which experts say isn't good for your health

— Otis in Mobile has been thinking about this one that I raised in last week's newsletter that has one of America's BEST newsletter open rates:

The messages coming in from the group about having a circle of friends really hit home, because I think that this is a major problem for modern day men, especially those over 35. I do believe that age is a factor, because the men I know around my age have developed such a low tolerance for nonsense from people. We have determined that our most valuable commodity is neither money nor possessions, but time. And with every day we have less of it so we have become very choosy about who gets to share it. I have 2-4 really good friends, but they are guys I have known since college and none of us live near each other and we certainly do not make the effort to spend time together like we should even though we do maintain contact via phone and email.

There are some obvious reasons for this lack of good friends epidemic, but I do not think that any of us accurately factor the negative impact that this situation has on our mental health. A great book on this subject is "Tribe" by Sebastian Junger. If there is any doubt that a sense of "tribe" or "belonging" is a key component in our well-being, that book will put all those notions to rest. Being part of a group that depends on each other for survival developed when our ancestors were living in caves sitting around a fire and no amount of social media or the idea of a well adjusted "lone wolf" can erase that from our DNA. I do not have all the solutions, but I am glad this subject came up in Screencaps because it has made me think about making more of an effort to see my friends that are not geographically close and also how I can make friends in my local community.

Nerd out (that's a compliment to computer nerds; no need getting triggered) at a computer museum

— Jim T. in San Diego has been hunkered down on a project:

Haven't written in in a while - haven't had anything useful to contribute to all the great convos Screen Caps Nation has been having.

AND I've been buried with this one project some of SC Nation may find interesting:

I was in early to the Computer Revolution. Dad built a KIM-I homebrew kit computer in our basement in Kettering circa 1975, before the Apple II, TRS-80 or Commodore PET came out.

Later, he bought an Atari 800 that I used to write homework assignments on in college.

I had followed him to Atari club meetings in the early 1980s - pre-Internet, that's where you went for advice and help when you got stuck. It was at an Atari club meeting about 1989 that I got hired by this couple who were trying to stand up a computer museum. I got a whopping $100 a month and spent most Saturdays driving around to look at old computers people wanted to donate, and if they were worthwhile I accepted them and dropped them off at one of our storage units.

By 1995, we had been taken over by a foundation and soon had a three-story building in downtown San Diego and a huge warehouse in Mission Valley. For the next 10 years, even as they hired full-time folks who knew what they were doing, they let me curate the occasional exhibit, volunteer in the warehouse, and work on their website.

Twenty-one years ago the foundation that had taken us over collapsed, and we had 30 days to wrap things up. We had one of the two or three largest collections of computer artifacts and literature in the world - several thousand square feet of warehouse space worth - and few options. Then San Diego State University's library stepped in.

And for 21 years, the former CMA collection has collected dust in the SDSU library basement. It was never indexed, nor is it organized. But it was safe from both the elements and the landful, and for that I'm grateful.

Last summer, we got a grant that is now allowing us to index and catalog this remarkable collection. Graduate students in museum and archival studies at Claremont Graduate University near L.A. are coming down to San Diego each week and creating a database of what is in this collection.

Just yesterday, I finished redesigning the CMA website to bring folks up to speed on what we've been up to - https://computer-museum.org/.

And one of the best parts for me getting to visit the collection I spent 15 years of my life helping pull together was finding my dad's old kit computer in the NCR mini-computer case he put it in.

An Italian beam mill

— Mike T. takes us to Panzano, Italy:

This is where all those beams you see in Italian homes come from. Note the huge bandsaw in the second picture.

https://traftonsolympicadventure.wordpress.com/2026/03/12/3-8-2026-3-12-2026-panzano-in-chianti-italy/

And bonus: Italian food trucks

################

I'm over my time this morning, but it was worth it because this is yet another edition that makes you think, makes you communicate with your friends and should cause you to look up Delta Sonic car washes when you're in PA, NY or IL.

Let's go have a great day.

