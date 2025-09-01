MAGA Beauty Margo Martin Infuriates The Scumbag Libs By Golfing With Trump, Travel Ball Ump Fight & Pizza!

MY coach, Ryan Day, has now won three straight SEC games and all OutKick founder Clay Travis could come up with is that OSU's offense didn't put up a bunch of yards

The last thing an Ohio State fan was thinking about going into the Texas game was the offense. The question is always the secondary. Last year, Buckeyes fans had to watch defensive backs who would grab wide receivers on every single pass attempt and hope the refs were tired of throwing flags.

Was it a beautiful offensive performance? No.

Did Ryan have the training wheels on Julian? Clearly.

Ohio State fans worried about the offense? Absolutely not. We were told going in, by Sark, that the Longhorns had "15 or 16 type starter players."

Buckeyes fans were told that the Longhorns not only had depth, they would be bringing tons of pressure on Sayin.

Day, smartly, didn't ask Sayin to do much. Just enough.

It was a survive and advance game. Clay knows it, but it's frustrating for him to see Nip Ring Ryan running the sport that the SEC ran for so long with Dodge Chargers and suitcases of cash.

Quick hitters:

Toledo covered. Hope you guys cashed with that one. Also, I had Ohio State moneyline. I know, I know, that wasn't a bold enough call for you, but it's a winner.

I had my Dakotas mixed up. South Dakota got blasted by Iowa State, but North Dakota nearly pulled off the win over Kansas State. You can always count on a Dakota team to cover against a Big 12 team or Minnesota.

Yes, I had a tear come to my eye during Corso's final moment on GameDay. ESPN, Ohio State and everyone involved with that final 10 minutes of television should be proud of that segment. It was well done.

I don't know about you guys, but it felt like Miami was a playoff team based on how they ran the ball between the guards. Notre Dame was outrushed 127-94 and Florida State outrushed Alabama 230-87. Stop and think about the last time we saw something similar out of two Florida teams (FSU, UF, Miami) against top-level talent. It has to be 20 years or more.

Like I wrote Saturday morning, it's weird to know nothing about Alabama. And then Alabama went out and proved it's back to being a middle-of-the-pack program. Watch how fast these players quit on Kalen DeBoer. Pavia is coming to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 4. That's a week after Bama goes to Georgia. We could see a total implosion if Pavia rolls into town and beats Bama at home. According to Google, that hasn't happened since 1984. That Bama team finished 5-6 for Ray Perkins. That Perkins team started the year ranked 9th. Bama started this year ranked No. 8. I'm just sayin'.

Thanks to Lee D. in Tampa for sending over this one:

— Jacob B. writes:

Love the column. 2nd time emailer. Been watching college football all weekend, and noticed not one announcer has gone to commercial break saying "two minute WARNING". Across the board, it’s been referred to as "two minute timeout" or "two minute break". Not a single warning….. What gives ????

Kinsey:

This was actually a big topic of conversation on Twitter. I'm asking the OutKick team if they know anything about this.

Answer from the OutKick guys:

Come on, people, it's two months until Halloween

— Bill C. reports:

Who does this?!? Not only is it not Labor Day, it’s not even September! There should be local laws or homeowner covenants against this sort of thing.

Kinsey:

Two months from today, the national brands will unleash their full catalog of Christmas commercials. Let that sink in.

Car lights in dark parking lots

— John H. woke up and asked me this at 6:32 a.m. ET:

Kinsey what does the nation think about those who sit in their cars at night/early morning in a dark parking lot with the lights on? It’s now more prevalent with the use of daytime running lights.

It’s a complete lack of awareness of how one’s actions impact those around them. Often people arrive to work early and sit in their cars in the dark parking lot before sunrise.

Many times there will be a single incompetent driver who comes into the lot and leaves their lights on while parked. The peace of the dark parking lot is ruined and, often, the lights are aimed at other cars.

Presumably this lack of awareness is mainly perpetuated those who vote for the wrong side in elections but I wonder if others here have also noticed this.

#######################

And with that, I'm off to enjoy Labor Day. We're kicking it off with a trip to Cracker Barrel as a content research project. I need to see what the black-rimmed glasses mafia has done to the beloved breakfast joint.

After that, I need to see if Costco is open. They have a TV I'm going to buy for the basement. It's time to upgrade for the NFL season.

Have a great day. Enjoy that patio time and whatever else you get into.

